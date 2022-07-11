Do you have a cough? See 10 tips to relieve the symptom – VivaBem

Cough is a defense mechanism of the respiratory system, a reaction of the body to aggressive or irritating agents. It is usually divided by specialists into two types: dry (without sputum) and productive (with sputum).

The most common are caused by viral infections of the upper respiratory tract, caused by flu and colds, by post-nasal drip (when secretion runs from the nose into the throat), allergies and infection of the lungs. Smoking and diseases outside the respiratory system such as heart failure and gastroesophageal reflux are associated with chronic coughs, those lasting longer than three weeks.

Because it is an alert that something is not going well, the goal should always be to alleviate and not completely suppress this symptom. Hydration, rest, balanced diet and healthy habits help to ease the cough, but each condition has a cause and identifying it is the best way to achieve successful treatment. Below, check out 10 tips that help alleviate the problem.

1) Nasal hygiene

Nasal washes are effective in removing secretions.

2) Syrups

For productive coughs, antitussive syrups have little effectiveness, because in this case what makes the individual cough is the presence of the secretion that, when it is in the airway, stimulates the cough receptors that exist in the mucosa.

So, while the secretion does not decrease, it is not possible to reduce the symptom. In dry cough, syrups have a good effect, as they will act on the cough mechanism, relieving its receptors.

3) Home remedies

The most suitable is saline solution (either via spray or nebulization). It will make the mucus more soluble so you can get relief from your symptoms.

However, always before prescribing any treatment for symptom relief, whether natural or medicated, it is essential to understand what is causing the problem in that person specifically.

4) Teas

Teas also play a role in relieving coughs, since, in addition to hydrating, they can be soothing, as they contain expectorant or anti-inflammatory substances. When served hot, they release vapors that help alleviate the symptom.

The Brazilian Pharmacopoeia Phytotherapics Form, formulated by a committee of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) provides a lot of information on the subject.

5) Healthy habits

Keeping the house ventilated helps not only to reduce environmental irritants to the airways, but also the chance of transmitting infectious agents. Constant cleaning of the environment is also essential.

Avoiding plush toys, using mattress and pillow covers, and changing bedding frequently are other examples of how to combat aeroallergens.

Not smoking and exercising also contribute to the immune system, making it more prepared to fight the causes of coughing.

6) Balanced diet

Maintaining a complete and balanced diet, eating at the right times and in adequate portions can also prevent disorders such as gastroesophageal reflux, which is an important cause of chronic cough.

7) Hydration

In addition to keeping the airways lubricated, preventing irritation, it fluidizes the secretion, which facilitates its expectoration. Water is essential for all body functions, including the proper functioning of the immune system.

8) Rest

Rest reduces the respiratory rate and the effort to breathe, improving the flow of air in the respiratory system and thus causing less irritation in the airways. Despite the discomfort, by ingesting plenty of fluids and resting, the individual will be helping the body to promote healing, mainly by avoiding overload of the immune system and reducing exposure to new microorganisms during an event in which the body is debilitated.

9) Humidify the environment

Wetter air helps to fight coughing, especially the irritative type (dry one). However, when choosing to keep a humidifier device, great care is needed in hygiene, which must be done daily.

10) When to see a doctor?

The presence of cough indicates a health problem most often in the respiratory system. Your doctor should always be consulted so that together they can define the best therapeutic decision.

When the symptom is accompanied by discomfort in breathing, chest pain, abdominal pain, dark colored sputum or even blood, headache, vomiting, or when the duration of the cough is longer than two weeks, the search for care should be immediate. .

Sources

Patricia Barretopulmonologist at Hospital Vitória, Rio de Janeiro (RJ); Sérvulo Azevedo Dias Júniorpulmonologist at the Promater Hospital in Natal (RN); Jorge Ardila, pulmonologist at Hospital São Rafael Rede D’Or in Salvador (BA); and Augusto Cavalcantithoracic surgeon at Hospital Alvorada in Brasília (DF).