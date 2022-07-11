Doctor arrested after raping pregnant woman during cesarean delivery

An anesthesiologist was arrested in the act after raping a pregnant woman during a cesarean section in the early hours of Monday (11). The case was registered at the Hospital da Mulher in Vilar dos Teles, in São João Meriti, city of Rio de Janeiro. The case was told by “Extra.”

Images made by a hidden camera of a cell phone reveal the moment when the doctor Giovanni Quintella puts the penis in the patient’s mouth, who is unconscious due to anesthesia to undergo the cesarean section.

Women on the doctor’s team began to suspect the doctor’s behavior, since the professional made excessive applications of anesthesia to pregnant women during the moment of delivery.

They tried to record the doctor in two previous deliveries, but were able to film only the doctor’s third procedure on that shift. Finally, they managed to catch the man placing the genital organ in the patient’s mouth. The abuse that lasted about ten minutes.

At the time of the act, the doctor stayed behind a sheet that protects the victim’s face and just a few meters from the rest of the team. He even makes moves to throw off the other professionals.

After catching the act, the women handed the images over to investigators at the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João de Meriti. The doctor was arrested in the act, still wearing the uniform used during delivery.

The report contacted the Civil Police and the Health Foundation of the State of Rio de Janeiro and is awaiting a response.