Doctor arrested for rape of pregnant woman during cesarean in RJ

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested in the act this morning, for the crime of rape. A video recorded with a cell phone hidden in the operating room of the Hospital da Mulher, in Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti (RJ), shows the professional putting the penis in the patient’s mouth, who is doped for the birth of the baby.

The video was recorded and delivered to the police by nurses at the unit, who were suspicious of the amount of sedative used by the anesthesiologist on other occasions and his movement close to the patient, according to the Civil Police.

In the recorded images, the woman appears lying down and unconscious during childbirth. On the right side of the sheet, always used in cesarean sections, the doctor appears putting the penis out and introducing the organ into the woman’s mouth. The act lasts ten minutes. On the other side of the sheet, less than a meter away, is the medical team working on the baby’s birth.

The report had access to the images, but chose not to publish images of the crime, to preserve the victim.

The child’s father was informed about the crime and, until the police left the health unit, the victim had not yet become aware of the rape.

arrest in flagrante delicto

Bezerra, who says he graduated from UniFOA, from Volta Redonda, was arrested in the act by the Police Station for Assistance to Women in São João de Meriti. universe tried to contact the doctor’s defense, lawyer Hugo Novais, by phone and by app message, but he only said that he would comment soon. The report will be updated as soon as there is a demonstration.

The anesthesiologist was arrested in flagrante delicto for rape of a vulnerable person. The prescribed penalty is 8 to 15 years in prison. In the unit, he preferred to remain silent and made no statements.

According to delegate Bárbara Lomba, responsible for the prison, the cell phone was placed in a cabinet of the surgical center that had a dark glass, facing the place where the anesthesiologist used to be – next to the patient’s face. According to the delegate, the total sedation of other pregnant patients raised suspicions about his performance.

There is no doubt about the crime committed. This team had been suspicious of the procedures that the doctor had been adopting in other surgeries. Mainly the unnecessary sedation and the attempt to make it difficult for other doctors to see a part of the victim’s body, where he worked, from the neck up. He wore a very large and long outfit that was also not very common to wear and he always used this sedation that the team judged as unnecessary and began to suspect him.

Before being caught, the anesthesiologist had already participated in two other surgeries and presented suspicious behavior.

“They noticed the same procedure in these two surgeries and then decided that in the third they would try to record these images”, said Barbara.

The Civil Police is now investigating whether there are other possible victims of the doctor. According to the delegate, Giovanni works in other health units, but there are still no reports of similar conduct. Today four people from the medical team have already been heard.

To TV Globo, the delegate added: “It is very important to highlight the performance of the nursing team, exemplary citizens, who noticed in other surgeries the movement of the body of this doctor, the author of the crime, and, in order to have proof, they placed a telephone cell phone in a way that could not be seen, to verify if it was really what was happening, what they were thinking.

An investigation will be completed in ten days, hearing witnesses, to also verify possible other crimes of the anesthesiologist.

In a note, the Fundação Saúde do Estado do Rio de Janeiro and the State Department of Health stated that they vehemently repudiate the doctor’s conduct and “are at the disposal of the police, collaborating with the investigation.” The Secretariat also informed that “an internal investigation will be opened to take administrative measures, in addition to notification to Cremerj”.

In a statement, the SES also said that the Hospital da Mulher team is providing support to the victim and her family.

“This behavior, in addition to deserving our repudiation, constitutes a crime, which must be punished in accordance with the legislation in force”.

Wanted, Cremerj reported that it received the complaints and opened a precautionary procedure for the immediate suspension of the doctor given the severity of the images. “Cremerj will institute, after a precautionary procedure, a disciplinary process of cassation”, said the chairman of the council, Clovis Munhoz.