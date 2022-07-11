Doctor arrested for raping patient during cesarean

Doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was recorded by nurses and technicians raping a patient during a cesarean. The crime took place at the Hospital da Mulher de Vilar dos Teles, in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro, in the early hours of Monday, 11th. that the penalty varies from 8 to 15 years in prison.

Credit: Reproduction / TV GloboDoctor arrested for raping patient during cesarean

The employees were already suspicious of the anesthesiologist’s behavior and were surprised by the amount of sedative applied to pregnant women.

The nurses and technicians responsible for the act reported that, on Sunday, the 10th, the doctor had already participated in two other surgeries in rooms where hidden recording was not feasible.

In the third operation of the day, they managed, at the last minute, to change the room, hide the cell phone and confirm the act.

caught red-handed

In the video of the act, the patient is lying on the stretcher, unconscious. On the left side of the sheet, the hospital’s surgical team begins the cesarean section. Meanwhile, on the right side of the sheet, less than a meter away from his colleagues, Giovanni unzips his pants, sticks his penis out and puts it in the pregnant woman’s mouth.

The violence continues for 10 minutes. While abusing the patient, the anesthesiologist tries to move little so that no one in the room notices. When he’s done, he takes a tissue and wipes the victim to hide the traces of the crime.

The authorities will investigate possible victims of the anesthesiologist.

How to act in case of rape

If you are a victim of rape or are helping a person who has been raped, the steps to take are a little different from the general tips provided above.

It is important to remember that the crime of rape is any conduct, with the use of violence or serious threat, that violates the dignity and sexual freedom of someone. The most important element to characterize this crime is the absence of consent of the victim. Therefore, forcing the victim to perform sexual acts, even without penetration, is rape (eg, forcing oral sex or masturbation without consent).

A person who has gone through this situation is usually quite fragile, however, there are cases in which the victim only realizes what happened some time later. In both cases, it is very important that the victim has someone’s support when reporting what happened to the authorities, as reporting the facts is usually a painful moment. Unfortunately, despite the fragility of the victim, it is important that the complaint occurs so that the authorities can become aware of what happened and act to hold the aggressor accountable.

Prior to the reform of the Penal Code in September 2018, some cases of rape could only be reported by the victim himself. This has changed, which means that if someone else reports a rape and has evidence, the Public Prosecutor’s Office can prosecute the case even if the complainant was not the victim himself.