Does onion trick to prevent food from sticking to the pan work?

Since they were launched, non-stick pans have become a fad among consumers worldwide. After all, they prevent food from sticking and allow some foods to be prepared without using oil. However, time can spoil the non-stick structure or the pan is just plain aluminum. In this case just use onion to solve the problem.

First, know that what makes the food not stick to the pan is the teflon coating (polytetrafluoroethylene – PTFE). In addition to being useful in cooking, the material gives even more beauty to the items, giving dark colors to the inside of the pans. Even using onions in Teflon pans can help preserve the item even more.

How to use onion to seal pans?

The internet is a box of surprises and offers solutions to all kinds of problems, including food that sticks to the pan. This time, all you’ll need is onions.

Check below the method to seal the pans using onion.

Follow the step by step to seal pan with onion:

All you need to do is the following:

Heat the pan for 15 minutes on the stove; Fry half an onion, without oil, until it is burnt; Discard the fried and burned onion; Add two glasses of water; Dry the pan with a paper towel; Ready! Your pan is sealed this way.

Now, the foods you use to cook in the pan sealed by the onion will no longer stick. If necessary, repeat the process after a few months to ensure a higher non-stick durability.

The tip can be used on both teflon and conventional aluminum pans in your home. Take the test and see how your life tends to become even easier when preparing food.