Douglas Souza gives details of Luciano Huck’s party: “Mansion”

Douglas Souza gave details of the party held at Luciano Huck’s house. The volleyball player received the invitation to the event because of his participation in Dança dos Famosos, which ended last week on Sunday with Huck, on Globo. He had to contain his euphoria when he met Angelica and was impressed by the size of the hosts’ house.

“Rich Party is a vibe, isn’t it? The house was a gigantic mansion… Oh, guys, shall I talk about Luciano’s house here? What a shame”, began Douglas Souza in an interview this week to PocCast led by Lucas Guedez and Rafael Uccman.

The presenters wanted to know if there is a golf cart to ride inside the Globo presenter’s house, but the athlete denied it. “We didn’t walk,” he clarified. “At parties, you only stay in one part of the house, in the little party room. I didn’t go into his house, I was just outside. There should be security in every room.”

The player also stated that he had no contact with the world of celebrities before emerging at the 2021 Olympic Games, when he became a subject on social media. “The most contact I had with famous people was with people from volleyball, like Jaque, Serginho Escadinha, who is an icon.”

At Luciano Huck’s party, he had to “fake custom” when he came face to face with idols. “I met Angelica. She is beautiful, wonderful, perfect. I love it, I’m a huge fan, and I wanted to hug her, break her in half with a hug, but I had to say, ‘Hi, how’s it going? How beautiful you are,’” Douglas reported.

The digital influencer also spared no praise for the Globo presenter. “He is wonderful. He’s that perfect host, who goes around asking, ‘Are you all right? Are you having fun?’”

He reported being a very different host from Luciano. “I no longer have that patience. I have a party at home and I say ‘Guys, turn around, there’s beer there’. When I see it, it’s already ten o’clock in the morning and there are three people lying on each side.”

“My soul left the body”, joked Douglas Souza about the invitation to the Dança dos Famosos

Still at PocCast, Douglas Souza recalled when he received the invitation to participate in the Dança dos Famosos. “At the time, my soul left my body, I was in shock. I thought, ‘I’m going to embarrass myself on national television,’” he reported. He also highlighted that the names of the cast are approved by Luciano Huck himself.

“I’m 2 meters, but I’m 72 kg. In other words, any uncoordinated movement will look like a dancing station doll. I thought I would be the first one eliminated,” she said. He also said that, behind the scenes of the attraction, he developed a strong friendship with Gil do Vigor, who was also part of the competition’s cast.

“We already loved each other, it was a total match. And our goal was not to be the first eliminated”, joked Douglas. “We did well in the competition, we were not so ashamed, but it worked. It was really cool, but it’s really hard too,” he opined. In the last edition, the winner was actress Vitória Strada, who celebrated with a kiss with her girlfriend Marcella Rica.