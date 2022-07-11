Eating out is increasingly expensive for capixabas

Photo: Disclosure





Much appreciated by the capixabas, the habit of eating out is becoming increasingly heavy on the pocket. The average price of a full meal in Vitória is around R$40 reais.

A survey showed that the states of the Southeast Region have the highest prices when it comes to eating out. The capitals Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, occupy the first and second position in the ranking of values, while the Capital of Espírito Santo, Vitória, occupies the third place, followed by Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais, which is in fourth place.

Engineer Cléber de Araújo Silva needs to travel around the country for work and it is inevitable for him to have to eat outside the house. The engineer told the reporting team that he has noticed the increase in values. “I used to pay an average of R$20 to R$30 per meal, nowadays, I pay R$40 to R$50 on average”.

The administrator Marizete Lopes said that currently she needs to take turns between preparing lunch and going to the restaurant, due to the high prices. “Now it’s time to get home from work and get organized and at least twice a week I bring my meal.”

The owner of a restaurant in Vitória, Bruno Estevão, says that the number of customers has fallen due to the increase in merchandise and admits: “I try to hold the price as much as possible, but there comes a time when I can’t hold it”, he said.

The research also points out that even for those who cook at home, things are not easy. In June, the average value of the basic food basket went from R$698 reais to R$692 reais in the capital. Despite the slight reduction, the price remains high.

*With information from reporter Luana Damasceno, TV Vitória/Record TV

