Eddie Actor Rehearses Metallica for Scene; watch video

Joseph Quinnthe Eddie of Stranger Thingspracticed a lot to play “Master of Puppets” by Metallica, in one of the defining moments of the fourth season — and a new behind-the-scenes video from the series showed some of the actor’s rehearsals. Check it out below:

The video was posted by the official profile of the show’s writers, with the caption “Practice makes perfect”.

Quinn recently told RadioTimes that “practiced like crazy for months” for the scene, which is in Volume 2 of the fourth year of production.”It was so much fun to film“, he added.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



