Éder Militão and Karoline Lima’s daughter is born days after the couple’s separation: “Welcome”

In the early evening of this Sunday (10), the first daughter of football player Éder Militão, influencer Karoline Lima, was born. The announcement of the arrival of little Cecília was announced by the player himself, who shared with his fans and followers images of the mother in the hospital with the little one in her arms.

Through his official Twitter account, the athlete shared the first record of the girl, lying on her mother’s lap shortly after delivery. “Welcome, Cecilia, my daughter,” he wrote in the publication’s caption. The player had already announced that he would accompany the birth. In the Stories on his Instagram account, Militão shared pre-delivery moments in which Karoline was preparing.

Fans commented and wished the new dads happiness. “Princess, may you bring lots of joy and love to your family, you are already so loved by the world,” said a follower. “Welcome, Ceci. May you be very happy and loved,” said another. But, the player also received a lot of criticism. “The dad of photos on social media who was absent in the last months of pregnancy. Congratulations, Militão”, said an internet user. “No one knows what you are going through, but for God’s sake be a good father and don’t let this woman cry anymore,” commented another.

Cecília was born four days after Éder Militão and Karoline Lima ended their marriage. The defender and the digital influencer Karoline Lima announced that they are no longer together and she deleted their photos together on Instagram. In her Stories, she confirmed the split to her followers. The two had been together since June last year.