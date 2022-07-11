Éder Militão and Karol’s daughter is born 4 days after separation! See the photo:

Éder Militão and Karoline Lima announce the birth of the former couple’s first daughter

The soccer player Eder Militão and his ex-girlfriend, the digital influencer Karoline Lima, announced the birth of the couple’s first child. This week, they made headlines in the newspapers when they revealed the end of their relationship. Just days before the heiress came into the world.

The athlete and influencer live in Spain. The Brazilian is part of the Real Madrid squad. During the club’s vacation, this summer, he was caught having fun at clubs in the United States. Militão also took advantage of his days off to come to Brazil. Meanwhile, Karol continued in Madrid, as she was in the final stretch of pregnancy.

According to the influencer, the first fruit of the relationship came after much insistence from the defender. This is because he dreamed of being a father. Even though we’re not together anymore, Eder Militão accompanied his ex during labor. On social media, they appeared in a maternity ward. While Karol made some movements to stimulate the birth of the baby, on top of a pilates ball.

“Countdown to the biggest win of my life, this time off the field. Cecilia will be born today. We’re at the hospital to see her arrive. Come, daughter! Life awaits you out here”, wrote the athlete, hours before the birth. As soon as his daughter was born, he took the opportunity to declare himself to her. “Welcome, Cecília, my daughter”, published the player.

The parents have already shown the first photo of the newborn. She posed on Mom’s lap with Dad next to the hospital bed. For now, the ex-couple only disclosed that the baby was born through a normal delivery, but they did not give more details about the weight and size of the little girl.

“Beautiful Cecilia! All the love to you”, praised a netizen. Another follower made a charge for Eder Militão: “Princess may you bring so much joy and love to your family, you are already so loved by the world!! Help your daddy come to his senses!” And yet another played with the baby, who was generating a lot of anxiety in the mother and in her followers: “Finally, right, Dona Cecília?!”, she had fun.

