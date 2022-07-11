eFootball 2022: see comparison between the buggy release version and the current one

The game had several improvements with the release of version 1.0 in April and has been receiving news since then

THE Konami launched on September 30 of last year the game eFootball 2022with a free-to-play game proposal using a new graphics engine, the Unreal Enginebut the launch did not go the way the company expected and it ended up postponing version 1.0 of the game to November 2021, but after several delays the version that would bring several corrections was for April 14 of this year, when it was finally released.

With the second season of the game already released, eFootball 2022 follow with updates and the channel ElAnalistaDeBits published a comparison video between the current version of the game and the version originally released on September 30, full of bugs and performance issues.

Check out the comparative video below and draw your conclusions about the changes made by Konami.

The video makes it clear that the Konami rushed to release the game last year, as she took over in April, and it’s noticeable the improvements made to the game, it’s easy to see that the player models are very well-crafted compared to the initial version of eFootball 2022in addition to many changes to graphical effects such as lighting and shadows.

The game’s physics has also been improved, after several complaints, as well as several bugs that are no longer present in the current state of the game.

eFootball 2022 also had the launch of a mobile version in April, which brought a significant improvement over the 2021 version of the game for mobile devices, to put the version on par with consoles and PC. Unfortunately, many users no longer have the franchise on their smartphones, which aroused several complaints from the community.

What do you think of the changes in the release version of eFootball 2022 to the current one? Did you like the improvements that were made? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Via: ElAnalistaDeBits