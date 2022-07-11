electricity bill will have adjustment in several states; see list

According to calculations by TR Soluções – a technology company specializing in energy tariffs – the electricity bill of Brazilians will go through tariff readjustments in this 2nd semester. The increases, however, are expected to be smaller compared to the first half of the year.

Read more: Eletrobras privatized: Will the electricity bill go down? What will be the impact on Brazilians’ pocketbooks?

It is estimated that consumers served by energy distributors will receive the new adjustments or go through the tariff review process on their energy bills in 2022. The expected average increase reaches 5.6%.

The percentage is well below the average readjustment of 13.57% in the first six months of 2022. In the last 12 months, the projection is for an average increase in residential tariffs of 9.8%.

This represents a reduction in the inflationary impact on the sector until December – unlike the readjustments above 20% approved at the beginning of the year. Among the causes for the discharge was the application of water scarcity flag that weighed on the pockets of Brazilians.

States that will have tariff readjustments on their energy bills in 2022

Below is a list of concessionaires that will still undergo readjustments in energy tariffs as of this 2nd half of 2022:

distributor state Date UHNPAL Tocantins 07/22 RR Energy Roraima 10/31 Mux Energy Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 hydropan Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 Forcel Paraná 08/26 ERO Rondônia 12/12 Equatorial PI Piauí 12/01 Equatorial MA maranhão 08/28 Equatorial For 08/7 EPB Paraíba 08/28 Enel GO Goiás 10/21 ELFSM Holy Spirit 09/22 electro Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 electro Sao Paulo 08/27 EFLUL Santa Catarina 08/29 EFLJC Santa Catarina 08/29 EDP ​​SP Sao Paulo 10/22 EDP Holy Spirit 08/7 EAC Acre 12/12 DME-PC Minas Gerais 11/21 Demei Rio Grande do Sul 07/22 celt Santa Catarina 08/29 CPFL Piratininga Sao Paulo 10/22 cooperation Santa Catarina 08/29 CHESP Goiás 11/21 Celesc Santa Catarina 08/22 CEEE Rio Grande do Sul 11/21 CEB Federal District 10/21 CEA amapá 12/12 Love amazon 10/31

Source: TR Solutions

When do electricity bill readjustments take place?

Every year, readjustments are made in energy tariffs. They change depending on the distributor. In general, they take place on the anniversary of each supplier’s contract, except in cases where periodic tariff reviews are carried out.

The main purpose of the measure is to pass on to the consumer the value of the high costs of companies, as well as the increases caused by inflation. To avoid abuses in the adjustments, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is in charge of approving the corrections.