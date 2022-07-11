electricity bill will have adjustment in several states; see list

Yadunandan Singh

According to calculations by TR Soluções – a technology company specializing in energy tariffs – the electricity bill of Brazilians will go through tariff readjustments in this 2nd semester. The increases, however, are expected to be smaller compared to the first half of the year.

Read more: Eletrobras privatized: Will the electricity bill go down? What will be the impact on Brazilians’ pocketbooks?

It is estimated that consumers served by energy distributors will receive the new adjustments or go through the tariff review process on their energy bills in 2022. The expected average increase reaches 5.6%.

The percentage is well below the average readjustment of 13.57% in the first six months of 2022. In the last 12 months, the projection is for an average increase in residential tariffs of 9.8%.

This represents a reduction in the inflationary impact on the sector until December – unlike the readjustments above 20% approved at the beginning of the year. Among the causes for the discharge was the application of water scarcity flag that weighed on the pockets of Brazilians.

States that will have tariff readjustments on their energy bills in 2022

Below is a list of concessionaires that will still undergo readjustments in energy tariffs as of this 2nd half of 2022:

distributorstateDate
UHNPALTocantins07/22
RR EnergyRoraima10/31
Mux EnergyRio Grande do Sul07/22
hydropanRio Grande do Sul07/22
ForcelParaná08/26
ERORondônia12/12
Equatorial PIPiauí12/01
Equatorial MAmaranhão08/28
EquatorialFor08/7
EPBParaíba08/28
Enel GOGoiás10/21
ELFSMHoly Spirit09/22
electroRio Grande do Sul07/22
electroSao Paulo08/27
EFLULSanta Catarina08/29
EFLJCSanta Catarina08/29
EDP ​​SPSao Paulo10/22
EDPHoly Spirit08/7
EACAcre12/12
DME-PCMinas Gerais11/21
DemeiRio Grande do Sul07/22
celtSanta Catarina08/29
CPFL PiratiningaSao Paulo10/22
cooperationSanta Catarina08/29
CHESPGoiás11/21
CelescSanta Catarina08/22
CEEERio Grande do Sul11/21
CEBFederal District10/21
CEAamapá12/12
Loveamazon10/31

Source: TR Solutions

When do electricity bill readjustments take place?

Every year, readjustments are made in energy tariffs. They change depending on the distributor. In general, they take place on the anniversary of each supplier’s contract, except in cases where periodic tariff reviews are carried out.

The main purpose of the measure is to pass on to the consumer the value of the high costs of companies, as well as the increases caused by inflation. To avoid abuses in the adjustments, the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is in charge of approving the corrections.

