Eliana poses with her daughter in marriage and surprises: “beautiful and chic”

Presenter Eliana posed face to face with her youngest daughter and delighted fans by the similarity between them

the presenter Eliana delighted to pose side by side with her youngest daughter. The artist is a proud mother of two children. Despite not hiding her heirs from the public, she prefers to keep the little ones out of the spotlight and exposure that comes from her artistic career. From time to time, the famous shares beautiful shots with her family.

She is currently married to the television director Adriano Ricco. Together they are the parents of little Manuella. The girl is four years old and the firstborn of Adriano and the youngest of the artist. In addition to her, the presenter is the mother of a boy. Arthur is her eldest son and the result of her former relationship with music producer João Marcello Bôscoli.

In this weekend, Eliana attended the wedding of the couple’s friends. Taking advantage of the super production with makeup, hair and party clothes, she shared beautiful clicks with her followers. In the photos, the famous posed side by side with her husband and daughter. The firstborn, apparently, was not at the event.

Manu appeared next to her mother wearing a beautiful dress by a well-known stylist in São Paulo. The chosen model is full of white daisy flowers with a yellow center. To match, the little girl even appeared with a bow of the same tone holding her locks and wearing a pair of silver sandals.

“A day filled with love,” he wrote in the album’s caption. The presenter also added some hashtags that describe your beautiful family. “#Mariapassanafrente #maededois #maedemenino #maedemenina #manuelamrseminstagram #thankgod”, she added.

Fans and friends left lots of messages and compliments on the records. “It’s radiant”, guaranteed a follower. Another admired: “All very beautiful”. Another declared: “What a lightness of photos”. And yet another pointed out: “Guys, Manu is a girl! So beautiful! Mom’s face!” Presenter Silvia Poppovic melted: “What a beauty of a puppy!”.

The similarity of mother and daughter was highlighted in several comments. “How beautiful!! As Manu looks like you, the same”, highlighted an internet user. Another agreed: “The mini Eliana You are very beautiful!!”. Another defined: “How they look! So beautiful and chic.”

