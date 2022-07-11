Elon Musk backs out of buying Twitter; social network will sue

After months of debate, the acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk is not going to happen. Last Friday, the executive officially announced that he had withdrawn from the deal, which was valued at around $44 billion.

According to documents sent by Elon Musk to the SEC, the US business body, the main reason for giving up the deal is the issue of bots and fake accounts on the platform. While a Twitter report points out that only 5% of social network profiles are fake, an analysis by the billionaire’s team points out that the number is higher.

Due to the bot problem, Musk also said that the social network “did not fulfill” its duties to close the deal, which led to the cancellation of the deal. “Twitter has failed to fulfill its contractual obligations. For nearly two months, Musk has sought the data and information necessary to ‘make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the Twitter platform,” reads the filing filed by the billionaire with the SEC.

Twitter will sue

In a statement released after Elon Musk backed out of the purchase, Twitter revealed that it intends to fight a legal battle with the billionaire. The purpose of the social network is to make the billionaire fulfill the agreement, or at least pay what was promised in case of cancellation of the contract.

One of the clauses of the agreement defined between the parties guarantees US$ 1 billion in case of withdrawal from the deal. However, as Musk claims that Twitter also violated contractual obligations, the tendency is for the billionaire and those responsible for the social network to meet in court to resolve the matter.