Emergency aid of BRL 3,000 will be available in 2022; see rules

At the height of the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and, consequently, the closure of several sectors of the economy, the Federal Government developed the emergency aid. This was a public policy aimed at reducing the negative impact of the serious situation the country went through, and it was paid to precarious families.

The amount paid to each citizen was divided into five installments of R$600.00 and four installments of R$400.00, with payment dates not having been standardized and varying from user to user.

It turns out that single mothers, instead of receiving R$ 600.00, were granted initial quotas of R$ 1,200.00.

However, now in 2022, the National Congress verified that the fact that the benefit was not extended to single parents would violate the principle of equality and — to avoid future lawsuits — it decided to pay the amounts equivalent to those five installments that should have been R$ 1,200.00.

Rules for receiving emergency aid 2022

There’s no secret: all men who are single fathers and heads of families and have registered for emergency aid, within the regular deadline in 2020, are entitled to the benefit in 2022.

How much will each family receive?

Men who received five installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 3 thousand;

Men who received four installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 2.4 thousand;

Men who received three installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 1.8 thousand;

Men who received two installments of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 1.2 thousand;

Men who received a share of R$ 600.00 will receive, in 2022, R$ 600.00.

If you don’t remember how much you received, just go to the emergency aid consultation website and check your situation. It is important to know that to log in, you need to remember the password for your gov.br access (the user will be your CPF).