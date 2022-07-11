Emílio Dantas’ twins pose with Nanda Costa’s twins

Emílio Dantas and Fabiula Nascimento celebrate the six months of their twins with special guests

The actor Emílio Dantas and his wife, the actress Fabiula Nascimento, received a visit beyond cute! In fact, the hosts of the special meeting were the children of the artists. They are the proud parents of two beautiful babies. Together since 2016, the artists were parents to twins. Roque and Raul are identical and completed six months of life this weekend.

To celebrate, the artists promoted the traditional birthday, as a family. Every month that the babies complete, the two have a beautiful little party. Always with a homemade cake prepared by the mother herself. The artist ventures into the kitchen and even makes the candy with the help of her husband.

In these six months, the celebration of Fabiula and Emílio Dantas won some guests. The actress Andreia Horta was accompanied by her boyfriend, actor Ravel Andrade. Emanuelle Araújo arrived with her husband, photographer and model Fernando Diniz.

But, the guests of honor were the twins Kim and Tiê. The sisters are daughters of the actress Nanda Costa and the percussionist Lan Lan. The girls are eight months old. This was the first meeting of the quartet who posed for photos with the artists who were at the little party.

So much Emílio Dantas and Fabiula Nascimento, while Nanda Costa and Lan Lanh became pregnant through in vitro fertilization (IVF). Roque and Raul’s mom came to freeze eggs, before meeting her beloved. After trying to conceive naturally for nearly a year, they resorted to the procedure.

“6 months. 6. I said 6 months!!!!! Crazy madness of deep love. Ps: first date #kimTieRoqueRaul”, wrote Fabiula in the boys’ sixth month anniversary photo album. Soon, fans and friends took the opportunity to congratulate the little ones and, of course, everyone melted for the meeting of twins!

Actress Nathalia Dill was delighted: “Ahhh how delicious!”. Giovanna Ewbank agreed and said: “Aiiiiiiiiiiii what a delight of nenénnnsssss my God”. Presenter Astrid Fontenelle commented: “Congratulations!!! LOVE in double doses!”. Actor David Junior said: “What a beautiful thing!!!”.

