Energisa will have to return more than BRL 440 million to consumers in Mato Grosso do Sul

A letter from Energisa sent to Aneel Agência (National Electric Energy) reveals the amount the energy concessionaire in Mato Grosso do Sul needs to return to consumers in the state to comply with Law No. by energy consumers last year.

In the document, to which the mediamax access, addressed to Ricardo Lavorato, director of Aneel, within the scope of the extraordinary tariff review process due to the new law, Energisa says that in its calculations it will be necessary to return R$ 548,171,586.06 (five hundred and forty-eight million , one hundred and seventy-one thousand, five hundred and eighty-six reais and six cents) to consumers, after due deduction of taxes and expenses incurred.

But the value is not quite that. This is because there has already been a ‘rebate’ of R$ 101,000,000.00 (one hundred and one million reais) on top of this R$ 548 million in an agreement made with Concen-MS (Consumer Council of Energisa’s Concession Areas in Mato Grosso do Sul) which resulted in a 3% decrease in the last adjustment, May. So, if subtracted from the total, Energisa needs to return R$447 million to consumers.

See an excerpt from the document that talks about the value:

Electricity bill can get cheaper

Aneel will review the 18.16% tariff adjustment applied by Energisa in April this year. The process considers the approval of Law No. 14,385/2022, which provides for the return of taxes paid in excess by energy consumers last year. The tendency is for the readjustment to be reduced.

The project was sanctioned without vetoes by President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday (27). The publication appears in the “Official Journal of the Union” this Tuesday (28). The law establishes that Aneel must review the adjustment of distributors that have already undergone the annual tariff adjustment, which is the case of Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul – which serves 74 municipalities in the state -.

In total, there is a balance of R$48 billion in tax credits to be used, as a result of taxes paid in excess by consumers in the tariff, an amount in which Energisa’s R$440 million is included.

Tax return

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned on Monday (28) the law that can reduce electricity bills by 5.2%, from the return of taxes collected by energy distributors. The STF decided that the ICMS charged to distributors should not form the basis for calculating the PIS/Cofins levied on tariffs, which enabled these companies to receive a billion-dollar refund from the Union.

But the values ​​do not belong to the companies, but to the consumers, since the taxes, incorporated in the tariffs, are passed on to the users.

Energisa Readjustment in MS

The 18.16% readjustment in the tariff on Energisa’s accounts began to be applied as of April 16 in MS. According to the president of Concen-MS (Consumer Council of Energisa’s Concession Areas in Mato Grosso do Sul), Rosimeire Costa, the tariff base so far costs R$ 69.00 for every 100 kWh consumed at low voltage. Now, with adjustment, it will be R$ 81.20 per 100 kWh. Thus, Energisa has the 3rd most expensive energy in the country.