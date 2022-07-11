Eriberto Leão reveals who he is married to and assumes: “Through love”

Eriberto Leão, who has worked in several Globo soap operas, has a very discreet personal life with his wife and children.

Eriberto Leão is one of Globo’s great actors and has an impressive list of works in soap operas on his resume. The artist, who is extremely discreet in his personal life, has some interesting stories about his love life in the past. In addition, he nowadays he is very happily married and even has children.

Between 1999 and 2002, the actor had a relationship with Suzana Alves, much better known as Tiazinha, from “Programa H”. The two were together for a long time and broke up in the mentioned year for a few months. The lovebirds resumed their relationship, got engaged and even moved in together, but in 2004 there was a definitive end point between them.

WEDDING

Eriberto Leão, then, lived a new romance, this time with the actress Andréa Leal, in 2009. The relationship began to be firm and in the following year they assumed a relationship. The relationship was so successful that they decided to get married, having their first child, João, born in 2011.

In 2017, the couple’s second heir was born, named Gael, at the time he was working on one of his biggest hits, the soap opera “O Outro Lado do Paraíso”, at 9 pm. Currently, the famous works in the soap opera “Além da Illusion”, as the character Leônidas, who lives a romance with Paloma Duarte’s girl, called Heloísa.

VERY DISCREET

On social networks, Eriberto Leão makes few publications showing the family. Recently, he appeared with Andréa in a show by Oswaldo Montenegro. On Women’s Day, he posted an image of his companion with the following caption: “I love you. Every day is your day. Long live all women, who keep this world in balance, through love.”

