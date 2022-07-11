Even embryonic, metaverse promises to change the world order

posted on 07/10/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/10/2022 06:00



João Ricardo Matta, director of Metaversando, the first digital agency specializing in metaverse – (credit: Arquivo Personal)

Still under development, the metaverse is seen as a promising platform for the emergence of professions of the future, as it narrows the gap between the “real” and virtual worlds. Professionals in the areas of technology are constantly evolving to keep up with the pace of this universe, where the 5.0 connection is the main character. Developers, designers and programmers are among the most in-demand positions in the new digital space.

Metaverse is the word used to name a shared, interactive and hyper-realistic virtual space, which allows the user a highly immersive experience through customized 3D avatars. The structure that holds the metaverse is the blockchain system — a secure, collaborative, public and decentralized network.

According to a survey by Gartner, an American consulting company, in the near future, 25% of the world’s population will spend an hour a day in the metaverse for work, shopping, education, entertainment and social interactions. The forecast also points to a stability of shared virtual space four years from now. Research says that by 2026, 30% of organizations in the world will have products and services ready for this universe.

Catho, a technology marketplace that bridges the gap between companies and candidates, lists the professions with the most vacancies on the platform for those who wish to work in this “new world”. Developers, software engineers and designers are the most sought after, with more than 10,000 job opportunities available.

Approval among technology employees is positive. According to research conducted by Lenovo, 44% of employees are willing to work in the metaverse and believe that space can provide several benefits, including productivity within the workplace. But 20% say they are not interested in the new universe, against 21% neutral and another 15% who are not sure – which may be a consequence of the metaverse still being in the consolidation phase.

The director of Metaversando, the first digital agency specializing in the metaverse, João Ricardo Matta, 53, believes that we are living in a scenario similar to the internet “boom” that took place in the mid-1990s, a time when everything was new and there were no fixed standards. . According to him, as in the beginnings of the consolidation of the internet in the world, currently the various professionals have the opportunity to develop and perpetuate new forms of connection in the virtual space.

He notes that many companies are “changing the tire with the car running”, that is, they are still, simultaneously, in the development phase, improving technologies and inside the metaverse.

Matta notes a possible ramification in existing careers and the creation of exclusive professions for the metaverse. Among the novelties, he highlights the role of brokers in the new digital space, responsible for finding the niche that meets all the needs of the company that is entering this modality. “There are more than a hundred metaverses, which are getting bigger and, consequently, more potentiated”, he says.

The expert points out that each space in the metaverse uses a specific technology. He recalls that these models are constantly evolving and that, so far, it is not yet possible to predict an interaction between different metaverses. “In the future, through some technological advance, the integration of these universes can be inserted”, he predicts.

Tips for applying

The race between companies to secure a space in the metaverse is increasingly fierce. Multinationals and even retail stores are looking for professionals to meet the demand in the new environment. Also according to Matta, the people who come out in front of this flood of opportunities are those who master the mechanics of blockchain, the basis for understanding the metaverse.

The director advises those interested in diving headlong into the virtual universe to create a professional profile aimed at the desired position and, thus, show the skills mastered or areas of interest.

The lack of knowledge of the metaverse, says Matta, can be a negative point. He suggests that a simple way to get to know the workings of space tools and mechanics is to have a profile in some metaverse to understand the nuances of each environment. “The more the professional understands the platform, the easier the process of ‘selling’ their skills to companies,” he says.

Another step to be able to apply for vacancies, he continues, is to know the companies that are “getting on the bandwagon”. “Currently, stores from different segments are investing in the metaverse and hiring more and more professionals specialized in the technology area”, he says.

Matta reinforces that hiring technology professionals and professionals linked to the public is an essential factor “to make the car move”. “We are all learning, but companies need to be well structured in digital before entering the metaverse”, she concludes.

Professions from the present to the future

According to a survey carried out by Adecco, a European human resources company, by 2030, 11 new professions will be created within the metaverse, among them, avatar clothing designers, data bounty hunters — professionals with legal knowledge to ensure the privacy of data within the environment — metaphysicians — capable of diagnosing and offering treatments at a distance — as well as a metaverse architect and metaverse event director.

Areas most sought after by companies

Developer

He writes and creates software that ranges from websites, personal or business computer programs, operating systems, social networks and mobile applications, among others. In the metaverse, they are responsible for developing virtual reality content.

Graphic designer

Works in the field of visual communication. In the virtual space, this professional is responsible for all artistic creation from skins for 3D avatars to the design of the visual identity of this new world, always thinking about the user experience.

Software engineer

Designs and guides the development of systems, applications and programs. On the platform, it assumes the role of researching and creating programs and operating systems.

*Intern under the supervision of Ana Sá