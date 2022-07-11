Ex-BBB Arthur Aguiar loses patience and counters attacks: “They won’t knock me down”

Arthur Aguiar loses patience and decides to respond to attacks on his post-BBB22 career in a sincere outburst

Last Saturday (9), the actor Arthur Aguiar lost patience and decided to counter the constant attacks he receives on his post-BBB22 career.

It all started when the reality show champion shared a message from a fan who was also outraged at the haters.

“Arthur can’t sing, he can’t act, he can’t do f*r* anything these people piss off. Disrespect is screaming (…) Arthur didn’t commit any crime, leave him alone“, read the message from the admirer.

POWERFUL! Muta in ‘Pantanal’, Bella Campos is caught in a thong exchanging caresses with her boyfriend Jeez! Loose, ex-BBB Natália Deodato shows off her curves when going to the ballad in a very short miniskirt and top

Soon after, the husband of Maira Cardi decided to complement it with an outburst: “I can’t understand either. They couldn’t take me down at BBB and they won’t be able to now either. We will come back stronger than ever“.

please note that Arthur Aguiar has just been hired to star in a new film.

Look:

scare

The singer Arthur Aguiar vented when telling that he is going through difficult days. after having two surgeries, he was surprised by a strong virus.

Disappeared from social media for days, he said he stayed in bed.

Don’t miss anything about celebrities: follow Contigo! on Instagram.