Ex-BBB Lumena Aleluia gets angry with Sonia Abrão after criticism about new work: “Hypocrisy”

Lumen Hallelujahof BBB21did not like the acid comments from Sonia Abramat the The Afternoon Is Yours, last Thursday (07). The presenter did not like to know that the ex-BBB has been producing adult content for Privacy and used the term “Crazy Psychologist” to refer to the ex-sister.

“But her rehearsal is beautiful, she has a phenomenal body”defended the columnist Felipeh Campos. “She’s beautiful, she’s always been beautiful. Crazy but beautiful”commented the presenter of TV network!

On twitter, Lumena blew up with the journalist. ‘Psi crazy’ for selling adult content? I don’t call you a crazy journalist because you failed to do justice to the role when you became a world reference of what not to do, by interfering in a negative way in an absurd case. How much hypocrisy. Come to my office so I can remind you of your BOs”pissed off the ex-BBB

For now, the ex-BBB has earned high on the platform. According to data, it reached R$ 100 thousand reais in less than a week.

read more “Crazy Psi” for selling adult content? I don’t call you a crazy journalist because you failed to do justice to the role when you became a world reference of what not to do, by interfering in a negative way in an absurd case. How much hypocrisy. Come to my office to remind you of your B.Os. https://t.co/CqhS9Vw7ci — Lumena (@LumenaAlleluia) July 8, 2022

