Ex-global denounces harassment within Globo: ‘I experienced abuse at 20’

Luana Piovani opened the game about a situation of harassment that she lived behind the scenes of the remake of Anjo Mau (1997). The actress was just 20 years old when she refused to sit on the leg of director Carlos Manga (1928-2015). She was subsequently cut from the cast on the pretext that she would not add to the production. “Today I see that that episode could have been heavy,” she confessed. The report is from the portal Na Telinha.

“I experienced abuse at the age of 20, but at the time it was normal and I only realized it later. Me and some people, including Luiza Brunet, who would be my mother in the serial, were in the room of director Carlos Manga (1928-2015) From a distance, he hit his leg and said: ‘sit here’. I thought: daring uncle. I sat on the arm of the chair”, she said, in an interview with Veja magazine.

The interpreter also recalled the episode in which she was assaulted by Dado Dolabella, with whom she was dating at the time. She believes that the actor was not properly punished.

Including because not only attacked me, but also the chambermaid of my play. He threw her away, and she clenched both her forearms. She never paid the compensation. At the time, I experienced my first anxiety attack. Not from the aggression, but from the hangover from it. Brazilian is cruel, but dressed up as funny.

No wonder, Luana also said that she did not fear any reprisal for having clashed with JB de Oliveira, Boninho, during BBB 22:

I have power, I don’t need either him or Globo. I used to, not anymore. As for Boninho’s stance, I only speak of what I know. He is a money maker, responsible for the biggest billing in the house. I suppose he is treated like a king at Globo. As for the quality, I don’t know of his work. Never watch a BBB, I only saw excerpts. Maybe that’s good for the director: just laying traps for people to fall into. You must have fun with it.

