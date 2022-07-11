Ex-global denounces harassment within Globo: ‘I experienced abuse at 20’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 19 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Ex-global denounces harassment within Globo: ‘I experienced abuse at 20’ 0 Views

The interpreter still remembered the episode in which she was assaulted.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Datena is hospitalized with Covid-19 in a hospital in São Paulo

Presenter used social media to inform the public, thank him for the care he is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved