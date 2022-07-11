Explosion risk! 6 foods you can’t put in the airfryer!

Anyone who cooks, agrees that the airfryer was one of the best inventions of contemporary times, because it is through it that we can make dishes that used to take hours in the oven or make us stand next to the stove for long minutes, now get ready much faster.

Which promotes a series of gas savings, that is, your hard-earned money.

And more than just for its speed, the airfryer is also recognized by housewives for offering practicality for everyday life and a little more health. It’s even known as “light frying”, as you end up consuming less fat when frying things using hot air than if you were frying something in hot oil.

But that doesn’t mean that the airfryer is a device where you can add literally any food without anything bad happening to the utensil, your kitchen or yourself, so be careful!

As we see with the microwave, there are also certain foods that you should not, under any circumstances, try to cook them there, as there is a great risk of explosion of food is almost guaranteed. And to help you not to be silly with it eventually, we are going to name some of them.

breaded

So let’s start straight away with a controversial item. Now, a lot of people like to fry snacks in an airfryer and they do it often, so what’s the problem with breading? Actually, the issue here is more with the liquid dough breadings.

Whenever a breading is made using egg or oatmeal, it may explode. This happens because of the chemical reaction of these elements with the hot air of the device, so it is important to be careful.

light leaves

If for whatever reason you’re thinking of putting sheets in your air fryer, it’s best to pick and choose which ones to choose, because it might not end well!

Lighter vegetables such as cabbage, for example, can end up coming loose and flying into the device. Yes, that’s right! In addition to losing the leaf, something can end up staying clogged up. This should make your fryer burn for good, so if you can avoid it… avoid it.

Very large pieces of meat

Meat is healthier in the fryer, however you should be careful about the size of the pieces you put there, as pieces of meat that are too big usually have a lot of fat and water inside. These liquids in contact with hot air can also result in an explosion.

In addition to the risk of incident, your protein can be all undercooked, as it will not be fried evenly.

cheeses in general

We know it’s tempting to cover something with cheese and put it in the deep fryer, but that’s not a good idea. Hot air can make the cheese splash all over the place. As much as you don’t explore, who will want to deal with the huge mess that will be inside?

sauces

And speaking of liquids, it is important to remember that the deep fryer is electric, that is, the ideal is not to wet it. Therefore, it is important to avoid this type of preparation so as not to damage it, not to mention that the thought of receiving a splash of hot sauce when we open it is not pleasant, right?

Foods with too much fat

And finally, we warn you that you should avoid placing foods with a lot of fat there, as the heat will cause the fat to come off the food and rise, which can impregnate the appliance and harm the wiring there. Eventually this can destroy your fryer.