extraordinary withdrawal compromises the fine for dismissal?

More than 42 million Brazilians are able to make the extraordinary withdrawal of up to one thousand reais that will be made available by the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). The doubt of many workers is whether the redemption of the money can compromise the value of the fine in case of dismissal. See how this works in practice.

First of all, it is important to clarify that the worker is not thanks to withdraw the money. Those who are not interested in receiving, can leave the amount saved in the account. If the amount is not moved until December 15, the amount of up to one thousand reais will only be returned to the FGTS account. Also, the values ​​will be corrected.

Fine in case of dismissal

It is for this reason that the worker who withdraws the FGTS does not lose the money from the 40% fine in case of dismissal without just cause.

These are different situations, as the 40% fine is based on all deposits made by the employer, that is, it is about the period worked, so it is not based on the balance of the FGTS account.

The extraordinary loot started on April 20 for those born in January. The calendar continued until June 15 for those born in December. This means that all professionals already have the values ​​available for use. The money in question is from active and inactive accounts.

The amounts were automatically deposited in the citizens’ digital social savings account, so just access it through the Caixa Tem app to make the query and check the numbers are now available.

That way, if you have money in your account and are afraid to use it, because you think you will compromise the fine paid for dismissal, don’t worry! it won’t compromise the calculation, as it is done according to all deposits made during the employment contract.