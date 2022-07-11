F1: What delays confirmation of the partnership between Red Bull and Porsche?

Load audio player

Since funding the return of the Austrian GP to the calendar of formula 1 in 2014, the red bull has always been big on embracing his home run. O red bull ring became the ideal place to announce big news for the future, especially with over 50,000 Dutch fans in attendance to cheer for Max Verstappen.

News of Red Bull’s partnership with Porschewhich is one of the worst-kept secrets in the paddock, were widely expected to be announced at home in Austria, coinciding with the planned approval of the 2026 engine regulations by the FIA World Motor Sport Council (WMSC in English) before the Great Britain GP last week.

Read too:

However, the WMSC meeting only saw “an update on the progress of the 2026 power unit regulations, which must be finalized and presented before the next meeting of the World Motor Sport Council”, according to the FIA. The next WMSC meeting is not scheduled until October.

The advisory board of Volkswagen has already given the green light for their brands Porsche and Audi enter F1 from 2026 under the new regulations, which are expected to focus heavily on sustainable fuel and simplify power units by eliminating the MGU-H.

But the rules need to be ratified before the next step can be taken and any public announcements can be made about Porsche and Red Bull. Audi’s picture is a little more nebulous as it continues to explore options on the grid, with Sauber – which operates the Alfa Romeo team – currently looking like the most likely route.

While a vote by the teams, and approval of the new engine regulations, is expected before the next WMSC meeting is expected to arrive in the coming weeks, Friday’s Commission meeting in Austria is unlikely to result in a final green light.

Asked about the delay in the 2026 engine regulations and whether there were any concerns that it could delay new entrants, Red Bull boss Horner said it was “just a process” and that the technical side of the rules was “in great shape”. part completed”.

“These things always have to be a package,” Horner said. “You have technical regulations, sporting regulations and financial regulations that need to be clear, plus obviously what governance will be from 26.”

“So I think it’s just this package that needs to be fixed. So it’s really in the hands of the FIA ​​now. Hopefully we have an update next week on the Formula 1 Commission.”

One of the main reasons existing manufacturers might want to drag their feet a bit comes down to the looming development cycle to 2026 and the concessions new entrants might receive. The updated power unit regulations will see elements such as: a budget cap for engine development go into effect, as well as making concessions to new manufacturers that would give them additional dyno time and ways to gain parity with existing manufacturers.

A partnership between Porsche and Red Bull’s newly created powertrain division – which took over Honda’s power unit earlier this year – would make sense and be “very easy”, to quote what Horner said in April. But the concern of other engine manufacturers would be that, if Porsche is considered a new entrant, it would benefit from these concessions while already gaining an advantage with the Red Bull Powertrains/Honda IP.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer, who has an interest in engine rules as Renault’s works team boss, acknowledged the challenge of ensuring that “the playing field is level for both engine manufacturers who are in the sport and those who are in the sport.” that are coming” and that was “the part that takes a while”.

Friday’s Commission meeting between the teams, F1 and FIA was set to see negotiations continue on the matter. But until full approval is given and the full details of the 2026 engine regulations are finalized, confirmation of Porsche’s long-awaited return to F1 and the creation of what Horner described a few months ago as potentially an “exciting” partnership, remains on hold.

The best motorsport videos are on the Motorsport.com channel. Sign up now, give the like (‘thumbs up’) on the videos and turn on notifications to stay on top of everything that happens on two or four wheels.

Podcast #185 – Are there still those who resist the halo after two more lives saved?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: