Fábio Assunção shocks public in strong outburst and farewell at 50

Fábio Assunção vents and isolates himself to maintain mental health

The actor and heartthrob of Globo soap operas, Fábio Assunçãoat the age of 50, drew attention on his social networks this past Sunday, July 10, when he made a farewell textão to the public for a period.

The artist’s decision is to try to look more inside himself and seek to maintain his mental health. the reflection of Fábio Assunção was unexpected and the public was shocked to imagine that the heartthrob will be absent indefinitely.

In the record shared by the heartthrob, Fábio Assunção appears sitting on the grass, smiling and looking into the distance, accompanied by the textão in the caption: “My immense gratitude to the peace and health that I found, once again, in this quiet corner. It is necessary to get out of the turmoil of the news that opened up the evil, breathe and come back with strength.”, began the actor.

“I know how hard it is for every Brazilian, even those who think they are doing well. Without collective affection, everything is just a quick and deprived moment of jouissance, which will always have its end”, he reflected. Fábio Assunção in your text open to followers and fans.

TIME OF CHANGES

The artist also hints at the moment the country is going through and the hope for a new tomorrow due to the elections in the second half of this year. “Brazil will continue to write its history in vibrant colors. (The photo came to me without warning. I thought it was good). It’s always time to put shyness aside and pulverize solidarity.”, he began, commenting on the click.

“These people, in the hammocks they scream, in the private they disguise themselves covertly with kindness, but they burn with resentment and pain, for being nothing more than their firearms. Beings that adore a phallus in the hand. May this semester come, with our hearts conducting, an orchestra of brilliant voices”, concluded Fábio Assunção in its relevant reflection.

The heartthrob also revealed that he is in a spa, far from everything and confesses to feeling good: “@saisonspa Mind clean!!! Peace of mind!! Oops!!! A tomorrow full of energy!!!”, concluded the actor.