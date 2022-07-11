Falcão refutes accusations of ex-manager of Luva de Pedreiro: ‘Many contradictions’

falcon returned to hit the businessman Allan Jesus on the social networks. After speeches by the former agent of influencer Luva de Pedreiro during the “Câmera Record” programIran Ferreira’s new manager made a point of recording a sequence of stories on his official Instagram profile, giving his version of the facts.

Allan Jesus defined as ‘suspicious’ the approach of the former futsal player with the digital influencer Luva de Pedreiro, while he was still being managed by him. Annoyed by the agent’s words, Falcão rebutted the interview given to Record journalist Roberto Cabrini.

– A lot of people asked me why we didn’t get an injunction so that the ex-manager wouldn’t speak. It was the best thing we did. I think that many things are clear, many contradictions, many issues. When he (Allan Jesus) says that I have seduced the boy (Glova de Pedreiro), I am totally calm about it. I spoke to the boy on the 22nd and 23rd of April, then I didn’t speak anymore – began Falcão.

The former athlete continues the stories, noting that he returned to talk to Iran Ferreira on June 20, the day after the controversial live on Instagram in which Luva vented suddenly about your moment in your career. He again denied any possible enticement.

– He says we manipulated the boy’s live, we didn’t do that. The boy spoke to me the day after the live. He puts an audio there (in the interview) that I don’t know who he is. If I have direct contact with the boy, how can I send someone who offers a shirt, pay to give the shirt, if I have his contact?

Afterwards, Falcão criticizes Allan Jesus again and says that the businessman does not care about Iran’s schooling.

– At no time is he worried about the boy’s education. In fact, he showed the boy signing his name at school to justify that the boy can read the 12-page contract. I myself never read the entire contract, I was always accompanied by my manager.

This Sunday (10), Luva de Pedreiro made some revelations against Allan Jesus in an interview with ‘Câmera Record’. During the program, the influencer claimed that he did not know the password for the bank accounts created by the former entrepreneur. Iran Ferreira also revealed that the reason for ending the partnership with the former agent was the prohibitions made by Allan, such as going out with friends and the obligation to post videos, even against Luva’s will.

Also in an interview with Record, Allan de Jesus denied all the allegations. He said he read the contract and explained how the partnership would be for Luva de Pedreiro’s father.