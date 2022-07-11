Fantástico follows the tense week of confrontations between drug addicts and traders in the Cracolândia region | Fantastic

the decision to dispersing Cracolândia increased the feeling of insecurity in the Sao Paulothe largest city in the country. The week was marked by scenes of violence and chaos. . The city government says the measure is necessary to end drug trafficking and consumption in the region. Who lives there, doesn’t want to pay the amount of this bill.

In the images it is possible to see that a boy kicks the door of a cafeteria. Seconds later, he is already accompanied by a group, which invades the place.

“War scene. It was difficult to prevent the disaster that happened to a friend of ours, who owns the establishment”, says Eduardo, who saw everything from his apartment window.

“They took everything I had inside, right? Television, juice, drinks, cigarettes, I had to buy a new one – new door, coffee machine, ice cream business. I’m paying for something, which I have nothing to do with it”, says Jailton Silva de Oliveira, owner of the cafeteria.

The problem is an old one in downtown São Paulo, violence remains recurrent, and has always been part of everyday life. But, according to residents and traders, insecurity has worsened in recent months. is that now the drug addicts are not gathered in one spot – they are walking in groups around the Center.

A mapping carried out by Labcidade, a study group from the faculty of architecture and urbanism at USP and other researchers, identified the concentration of drug addicts in 16 points in the city center last 15 days.

That back and forth of users through the downtown streets began in March of this year. At that time, the drug addicts had migrated from Praça Julio Prestes to Praça Princesa Isabel.

This week, a user group ended up in Santa Ifigenia – the most traditional point of sale of electronics and appliances in the country. Merchants closed their doors and the situation spiraled out of control. There was also a protest the traders themselves are armed to prevent drug users from entering the shops.

The strategy of dispersing drug addicts is from the city hall and the state government to fight drug trafficking.

“There is not a large concentration of crack users without the presence of the drug dealer”, says Mayor Ricardo Nunes. “We focused on the best international examples and we also arrested drug dealers”, emphasizes Roberto Monteiro, chief of police.

If, on the one hand, the fight against drug trafficking is an important point to end Cracolândia, on the other hand, care for drug addicts is also important. They are vulnerable people, on the streets, who are wandering around the Center without a destination. And it is this question that has been raising discussion. Experts say dispersing them makes it difficult to treat chemical dependency.

“When these people are dispersed, this bond with the professional who was there doing awareness-raising work is often lost”, reports Thiago Marques Fidalgo, professor in the psychiatry department at Unifesp.

