Father of Glova de Pedreiro cries when talking about a fine of R$ 5 million: ‘Allan Jesus didn’t explain anything’

One of the most famous influencers in the country, Mason’s Glove he added imbroglios with Allan Jesus and signed new agents. However, for the rescission with the ex-manager, Iran Ferreira would have to pay around R$ 5 million. When talking about the values, the young man’s father, Seu Vadinho, got emotional and said he was not aware of the fine.

+ Glove de Pedreiro reveals that he was subpoenaed by Justice on his return to Brazil: ‘I never expected that’



– I only found out about this contract fine after I brought it here to Bahia and had it read. Before he hadn’t explained anything. He didn’t tell us. I just have gratitude for what Falcão did with us. And to his team that welcomed us. It was our happiness. We will take this for the rest of our lives – commented Vadinho, moved, in an interview with journalist Roberto Cabrini.

+ Pedreiro’s Glove claims that he did not know the password for bank accounts and reveals the trigger for a fight with Allan Jesus



A few weeks ago, Luva de Pedreiro did a live on social media in which, visibly annoyed, he said he would take a break from the videos. However, the influencer backtracked and continued with the materials. The following week, Iran Ferreira announced a deal with the new entrepreneurs, one of them being the former futsal player Falcão.

+ Allan Jesus says that Luva de Pedreiro had R$ 2.2 million to receive: ‘He never lacked anything’



This Sunday, Luva de Pedreiro made some revelations against Allan Jesus in an interview with ‘Câmera Record’. During the interview, the influencer claimed that he did not know the password for the bank accounts created by the former entrepreneur. Iran Ferreira also revealed that the reason for ending the partnership with the former agent was the prohibitions made by Allan, such as going out with friends and the obligation to post videos, even against Luva’s will.

Also in an interview with Record, Allan de Jesus denied all the accusations. He said he read the contract and explained how the partnership would be for Luva de Pedreiro’s father.