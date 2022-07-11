Filling the car’s tank is cheaper with new ICMS ceiling

You gasoline prices registered average drop of BRL 0.26 last week, shows a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The decline is attributed to the law that limits the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel.

But the expected reduction is even greater. The Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) said last Wednesday, 6th, that a liter of regular gasoline should be R$ 1.55 cheaper after the implementation of the measures in the states, taking into account the previous price of R$ 7,390.

More moderate declines are also expected for ethanol, diesel and cooking gas. The biofuel should drop R$ 0.31 per liter (6.3%), to R$ 4.56. The expected reduction for diesel oil is R$ 0.13.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, should fall by just R$2.63.

ICMS reduction

The forecasts presented by the ministry take into account the limitation of the ICMS rate to 17% or 18%. Twenty-five states and the Federal District reported that they had already implemented the tax reduction, with the exception of Acre.

In São Paulo, for example, the rate dropped from 25% to 18%. According to the Secretary of Finance and Planning of the state, Felipe Salto, the measure will generate a loss of R$ 4.4 billion in revenue.

Last Thursday, 7th, governors of 11 states and the Federal District reiterated the request to suspend the effects of the law to the STF (Supreme Federal Court). They claim that the funds “are used to fund the areas of health, education, public security, the fight against poverty, among other essential services”.