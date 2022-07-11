Find out where ‘Vikings’ was recorded

The series “Vikings” became a true audience phenomenon, earning a total of six seasons. Netflix even produced a spin-off called “Vikings: Valhalla”, which has so far been renewed for a third season.

The plot shows the story of a farmer who becomes one of the greatest Vikings in history giving rise to legendary and respected heirs. Many fans were curious to know where the series was filmed.

Where was the ‘Vikings’ series filmed?

Most of the scenes were filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland. It is located about 50 kilometers south of the Irish capital, Dublin. Another location that served as a setting for the series was Skógafoss Waterfall in Ireland.

Considered one of the largest waterfalls in the region, it became an important tourist spot for the religion, becoming known as the “Land of the Gods”. Some additional filming was also done in Counties in Norway.

The region is located in the southwest of the country and has three counties called Rogaland, Vestland and Møre og Romsdal. It is also known as “Land of the Vikings” serving as a backdrop for some scenes in the series.

“Vikings” also featured other locations such as forests in Canada, Winchester in England, Sicily in Italy, Paris in France, Algeciras in Spain and also Morocco in Africa.

