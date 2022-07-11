Fire hits building in the 25 de Março region, in SP – 07/11/2022 – Daily life

Eighty-five firefighters have been fighting a major fire since 9:00 pm this Sunday (10) in a commercial building on Rua Barão de Duprat, number 95, in the region of Rua 25 de Março — popular and commercial center of the capital of São Paulo.

According to the Fire Department, there are no reports of casualties at the scene. Thirty vehicles were deployed to put out the flames. The fire and black smoke in the building caught the attention of residents of the central region and several people posted videos, photos and reports on social media.

In the early hours of the morning, despite the work of the firefighters, the flames remained high and the fire seemed to spread to other properties in the neighborhood.

According to SPTrans, the fire affects the circulation of night buses in the region.

In December 2018, a fire consumed a three-story commercial building in downtown São Paulo. There were no casualties. On that occasion, the fire destroyed a fabric store on the corner of Jorge Azem and Cavalheiro Basílio Jafet Streets, also in the region of 25 de Março Street.

A month ago, a fire broke out in an apartment on the sixth floor of a residential building at 400 Avenida 9 de Julho, in Bela Vista, also in the central region of São Paulo. The fire provoked shouting and honking in the area.

The center of São Paulo was once the scene of historic fires. On February 1, 1974, a fire in the Joelma building killed 188 people, in what was one of the worst tragedies in the city.

Another famous case, in the Andraus building, on Avenida São João, turned 50 in February. Sixteen people died and more than 300 were injured in the tragedy that is a precursor to the state’s first fire safety regulations, which took effect in 1983.

In 2018, the Wilton Paes de Almeida building, in Largo do Paissandu, was engulfed by fire and collapsed in the early hours of May 1st. The building, the former headquarters of the Federal Police, had 24 floors and was occupied by homeless families. The tragedy caused the death of seven people and the disappearance of two.​