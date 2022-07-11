Fire in downtown SP causes Matsumoto store to collapse completely

The Matsumoto store unit on Barão de Duprat Street, in the historic center of São Paulo, collapsed “totally” during a fire started in a neighboring building. The fire started around 9 pm yesterday and was only brought under control this morning, after about 11 hours of work.

The information was confirmed by Jefferson de Melo, colonel of the Fire Department. In an interview with CNN, he detailed that a church was also hit by the flames and its structure was “well shaken”. The larger building, with 10 floors, is not at risk of collapsing.

“O fire it started in this larger building, which is still on fire, it started on the ground floor. Due to the way it is compartmentalized, we think that [um desabamento] can not happen. The others who were hit are practically doomed. They have very compromised cracks”, evaluated the colonel, also noting that the aftermath work should extend until tonight.

Two firefighters were injured while fighting the flames: One of them had 36% of his body burned, the other 18% with second-degree burns. Both were rescued and taken conscious to Tatuapé Hospital.

80 firefighters worked on site.

According to the Fire Department, 28 vehicles and 80 soldiers went to the scene to fight the flames. At around 8 am, the main focus was extinguished, entering the aftermath phase.

There are currently no details on the cause of the fire.

In the place where the flames started, a 10-story commercial building is operating. On the ground floor there is a bag store.

Images shared on social media show the size of the fire. An extensive dark smoke is seen in the city sky.