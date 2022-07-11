Fixed income return offsets risk in countries like Brazil, says BlackRock; Rich country actions call for caution

With the monetary tightening cycle in Latin American countries more advanced than in developed economies, fixed income securities issued by governments and companies in these nations gained space in the portfolios of the renowned American manager BlackRock.

In an interview last Friday (8), Axel Christensen, director of investment strategy for Latin America at BlackRock, highlighted that the return offered by government bonds and corporate bonds from Brazil and other Latin American countries, such as Mexico and Colombia, “exceeds the risk”.

For the director, as the central banks of these countries are closer to ending than the beginning of the monetary tightening cycle, there is a lower risk that rates will rise much more. Therefore, there is less uncertainty about the stance of monetary authorities.

Although there has been a recent devaluation in the price of commodities and the Brazilian currency, Christensen’s expectation is that the global energy transition process will benefit commodities, which could also help Latin American countries that are more intensive in raw materials, if from Brazil.

In the executive’s assessment, the rise in commodity prices should allow these nations to have greater stability than what was seen in other interest rate hikes made by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, in the past.

Visions are part of Midyear Outlook Virtual Media Roundtablea document written by a series of executives of the manager, with the perspectives for the second half of this year, in anticipation of the InfoMoney.

In the document, the house’s experts pointed out that they are with above-average allocations in fixed income securities from emerging markets in local currency. “High yields already reflect the tightening of monetary policy measures in emerging countries, which, in our view, offsets the risk of inflation,” they said.

Optimism is also heightened with global corporate bonds, which have been revised up and now represent above-market positions (overweight) in BlackRock wallets. According to Christensen, the premium received by investors when investing in corporate bonds seems quite attractive.

The preference, however, is for companies with more solid balance sheets and higher credit quality, says the executive. “We believe there is a good opportunity in terms of valuation [preço] in this asset class”, he ponders.

For experts in the house, in a scenario of economic slowdown, such credit assets can also be good assets and perform better than stocks.

Although it has very positive views on some fixed income assets, BlackRock remains cautious with US Treasuries (the treasuries), for example, where the house has recommendations below the market average.

In the document, the house’s executives stated that the yields offered by the papers should rise even more, as investors demand higher interest rates, given the risk they run. With increasing uncertainties, the preference is for shorter-term papers.

In Christensen’s assessment, the great care taken with fixed income in some countries lies in the fact that rates should rise, but they cannot be too high, because this would cause a series of impacts – such as raising the cost of public debt for governments .

Another point is linked to inflation. For the Executive, the rise in prices in the current world will not be fleeting. On the contrary, it will be more and more persistent. In other words, investors should look for assets that offer returns in addition to inflation, which should erode much of the yield, as it will remain high. “And that will be challenging for most fixed income,” he says.

Stocks lose ground on recession risk

BlackRock is also cautious with equity investments. Although they maintain above-average allocations for this asset class for long-term horizons (between five and ten years), the house downgraded to underweight (below market average) positions in equities from developed markets (US, Europe, including UK) with a focus on the next six to 12 months.

Christensen cites that the short-term view is not as positive as the long-term one because there is great uncertainty about the stance that central banks will adopt to control inflation and how persistent the rise in prices will be. For him, there is a high risk of greater corrections in the stock markets ahead, as seen in recent days.

In the manager’s assessment, the US employment report numbers (payroll) released last Friday (8) showed that the job market remains strong and that economic activity is not yet being negatively affected, which reinforces the idea that the Federal Reserve has room to make interest rates more high.

Commenting on the outlook, insiders also stressed that the Fed should raise interest rates into tighter territory and that “prices have not yet fallen enough to reflect the drop in profits”. In the manager’s assessment, the chance that the country will enter a recession in the near future is 50%.

The prospects are also not very positive for Europe in the short term. In the report, experts at BlackRock said that the war in Ukraine could cause the continent to be affected by stagflation – a phenomenon in which, in addition to a general rise in prices, a country’s economic activity slows down and unemployment increases.

Christensen also draws attention to the fact that the continent is most at risk of being affected by a recession. He points out that the restrictions imposed by Europe on the import of Russian energy, such as natural gas, have helped to increase costs in countries and weigh on inflation rates.

In addition, he says, consumer sentiment has been negatively impacted, given the proximity that European nations have with the war.

Among developed countries, only Japanese stocks have a neutral recommendation for investments between six and 12 months. In the report, the BlackRock team notes that the country’s even more “loosened” monetary policy and the increase in dividend payments are some of the most attractive points. The manager, however, does not rule out that the Japanese economy may also be affected by the global slowdown.

Emerging markets and elections in Brazil

Stocks from emerging countries, such as Latin America, are also among those that received a neutral recommendation for applications aimed at the next six to 12 months, in BlackRock’s view. The justification, argues Christensen once again, lies in the fact that most of these countries are more advanced in the cycle of high interest rates.

The BlackRock director notes that the pandemic has accentuated a movement known as nearshoring – in which companies transfer the operation to closer locations, or even within the country itself – with a focus on seeking greater safety for production. That could help countries like Mexico or Brazil, which are rich in raw materials, he says.

Christensen argues that now it is not only important that companies have the lowest cost of production, but that they are able to guarantee the production of those goods. That is, if there is another pandemic, companies need to have other alternatives.

And if the result of the Brazilian elections is not very different from what the polls have been showing, the executive’s expectation is that there will be no major movements in the market.

“Congress configuration should be more important, because it will determine how much space the new government will have to make public policies”, pondered the executive. According to him, the elections are an important element, but the biggest concern remains with fiscal aspects and the growth of the Brazilian public debt.

Attention to China

In addition to Latin America, the house closely follows China’s economic prospects and the comings and goings in the relaxation of part of the restrictions imposed by the Chinese against Covid-19.

Although the country has adopted measures that have reduced some risks in the short term, BlackRock experts reinforced that it will be necessary to increase vaccination levels for the elderly and increase government support for the Chinese economy for the manager to raise the recommendation of Chinese stocks again. , which are currently neutral.

“We see economic growth below the 5.5% set as a target [pelo governo no início deste ano]. We also believe that China’s closer relationship with Russia creates a new geopolitical concern that forces us to ask for greater compensation for holding Chinese assets,” the experts concluded in the report.

