Former mayor of Mantena Ermano Batista Filho dies after accident

Ermano Batista Filho as state deputy, in a 2003 photo (photo: Cristina Horta/EM/DA Press – 4/23/2003)

Five days after being involved in an accident in Central de Minas, the former deputy and former mayor of Mantena, Ermano Batista Filho, died this Sunday (10/7), aged 84.

With the collision between a passenger car and a road on the MGC-381 highway, he suffered bruises, a fracture on his left arm and some cuts to his head, in addition to a strong blow to the head.

Ermano was rescued by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) and taken to a hospital in Governador Valadares, at first lucid and in stable condition. But he got worse and ended up dying, leaving his family and the residents of Mantena in dismay.

A lawyer, Ermano stood out in politics as mayor of Mantena between 1969 and 1970, and between 1973 and 1977, deputy mayor of the same city between 1967 and 1969, and also a councilor between 1963 and 1966. In 1990 he was elected state deputy in Minas Gerais. , remaining in the Assembly for four consecutive legislatures, between 1991 and 2007.

He is the owner of a list of decorations, such as honorary citizen titles of different cities, commendations, trophies and medals of honor, including the Medal of Inconfidence, which he received in 1994.

The body will be veiled this Monday (11/7), from 8 am, at First Baptist Church, in Mantena. Burial will take place at 2:00 pm in the City Center cemetery.