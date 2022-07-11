Foz de Iguaçu police station investigates crime dynamics against PT

posted on 7/11/2022 5:52 AM / updated 7/11/2022 5:53 AM



(credit: Reproduction/Internet)

“Federal Criminal Police Conservative, Christian, Bolsonaro President, Guns = Defense, No Abortion, No Drugs.” This is the description on the Twitter profile of Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who, according to the Civil Police of Foz do Iguaçu (PR), is responsible for the death of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda at his own birthday party, on Saturday night. “I’m hopeless. It’s extremely stupid for me to lose the father of my children to ridiculous extremism,” said the widow, civil police officer Pâmela Suelen Silva, in an interview with Globo News.

The municipal guard was treasurer of the Workers’ Party in the border city, and the party, in which he celebrated his 50th birthday, had the party and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as its theme. The two exchanged shots with functional weapons after Guaranho invaded the celebration, in a murder that could have political connotations.

The Foz do Iguaçu Homicide Police Department investigates the case to confirm the dynamics of the crime and the motivations.





Initially, the police reported the death of the aggressor, but the delegate in charge of the case, Iane Cardoso, said at a press conference yesterday afternoon that he is hospitalized in a municipal hospital and that his condition is stable. Until the closing of this edition, there was no update on the agent’s health status.

“The delegate who was on duty yesterday charged the individual in flagrante delicto. He is in custody by the Military Police while he receives medical assistance”, the delegate said. Police are investigating whether the two knew each other. “There is no history of previous conflict. The information that the penal agent’s wife gave is that he (the aggressor) was the director of the place where the party was taking place. Therefore, we deduce that, perhaps, they knew each other, but everything is still very recent and we have to find out”, she said. Witnesses who were at the scene and Marcelo Arruda’s widow deny any relationship between the two. According to Pâmela, before exchanging shots with Guaranho, her husband said: “I don’t know who this guy is”.

The Secretary of Public Security of Foz do Iguaçu, Marcos Antonio Jahnke, said that the crime could be politically motivated. “From what we realized, it was political intolerance,” he declared.

The murder

Security camera footage captured the moment when municipal guard Marcelo Arruda is murdered by criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho. In the video, to which the Correio had access, Arruda runs into the ballroom and tries to protect himself under one of the tables, already with a gun in his hand. Jorge José arrives soon after and fires a shot at the PT. Then Marcelo reacts and shoots several times in the direction of Jorge, who falls to the ground and is attacked by other people. Before the exchange of fire, Jorge allegedly shouted “This is Bolsonaro”, according to witnesses recorded in the Bulletin of Occurrence. Marcelo celebrated his 50th birthday at a PT themed party. The crime happened at 11:40 pm on Saturday and the OR was registered minutes after midnight.

According to Marcelo’s wife, Pamela Suelen Silva, the party was nearing its end and there were around 15 people when the criminal police raided the venue. “It’s utterly stupid all this has happened,” she said, shaken. Also according to her, the aggressor’s wife and a baby, his son, were inside a car and witnessed the moment when the man shouts words of support for President Bolsonaro.

The celebration took place at the headquarters of the Associação Esportiva Saúde Física Itaipu. Occurrence Bulletin registered with the Civil Police of Paraná reports that the Bolsonarista arrived at the scene by car and went down armed, shouting “This is Bolsonaro!”, and left. About 20 minutes later he returned alone, still armed. Guaranho shot twice at Marcelo Arruda, who retaliated and shot the criminal police officer. Also according to the BO, no one at the party knew the Bolsonarista, who was not invited.

political career

Marcelo had run for deputy mayor of the city for the PT, in 2020, and was director of the Municipal Public Servants Union, as well as party treasurer in Foz do Iguaçu. He leaves a wife and four children.

The city hall of Foz do Iguaçu, the Municipal Civil Servants Union and the City Council released notes to mourn the death of the municipal guard. (Contributed by Thays Martins)

Presidential candidates condemn intolerance

Pre-candidates for the presidency and parliamentarians commented on the murder of the municipal guard in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). On Twitter, former President Lula attributed the crime to “intolerance” inflamed by President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech. “One person, out of intolerance, threatened and then shot him, who defended himself and avoided a greater tragedy. Two families lost their parents. Children were orphaned, including those of the aggressor. My feelings and solidarity with Marcelo Arruda’s family, friends and companions “, published Lula, before confirming that the aggressor had survived.

The former president also asked for understanding and solidarity with the relatives of José da Rocha Guaranho. “They lost a father and a husband to a hate speech stimulated by an irresponsible president. From the reports I have, Guaranho did not listen to his family’s appeals to move on with his life. We need democracy, dialogue, tolerance and peace” , commented.

The presidential candidate for the PDT, Ciro Gomes (CE), also before knowing that only Arruda had died, said that political hatred must “be contained”, citing the death of “two fathers of a family” as a result of a ” absurd war, meaningless and without purpose”, in a comment similar to that of former President Lula. “It is sad, very sad, the human and political tragedy that took the lives of two family members in Foz do Iguaçu. Political hatred needs to be contained to prevent us from having a tragedy of gigantic proportions.”

The senator and pre-candidate for the MDB, Simone Tebet (MS), said in a statement that she deeply regrets the violent deaths in Foz do Iguaçu. “I sympathize with the families of both. But the fact is that this type of situation reveals, in a cruel and dramatic way, how unacceptable is the intensification of the political polarization that is advancing over Brazil. This type of conflict enormously threatens us as a society. This is what I fight and will continue to fight.”

Tebet also said that he is sure that “we Brazilians have all the conditions to find a path of peace, harmony, respect, love and human dignity solid enough to rebuild Brazil. May the case of Foz do Iguaçu raise the alarm definitive. We cannot tolerate demonstrations of intolerance, hatred and political violence”.

Avante’s pre-candidate, federal deputy André Janones (MG), asked if the population will wait for tragedy and barbarism to arrive at home to fight it. “This idiocy that many call polarization cannot prevail. Brazil needs to take care of its real problems, not create new ones,” he wrote. “But what about tomorrow? Tomorrow we’ll forget how we forgot about Genivaldo brutally murdered in a car? Applaud and thank attackers during speeches on top of platforms, like yesterday? Are we going to be shocked only by now? “, he asked.

According to Janones, ideological debate without any rational basis led to tragedy. “No one will be able to explain this passion that leads a human being to hate the other for different political convictions. Today, we will mourn, wishing condolences to the families”, he pointed out.

Federal deputy Luciano Bivar (PE), a pre-candidate for União Brasil, posted on his Twitter account that it is “unacceptable where we are. This ‘political’ disease has infected our people, even those we love over there at the corner house.”

The president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), declared that “the murder of a citizen, during the celebration of his birthday with the theme of the candidate Lula, is the materialization of the political intolerance that permeates the current Brazil and shows us, in the worst possible way, what it is like to live in barbarism”. “We must all, especially political leaders, fight to combat this hatred, which goes against the basic principles of family life, society and a democracy.”

Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes spoke on Twitter. In the post, he declares that “intolerance, violence and hatred are enemies of Democracy and the development of Brazil. Respect for the free choice of each of the more than 150 million voters is sacred and must be defended by all authorities in the scope of the Three Powers”.

Bolsonaro attacks the left

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) declared, last night, on his Twitter account, that he dispenses with “any type of support from those who practice violence against opponents”, referring to the case of his Bolsonarista supporter who shot and killed a guard municipal councilor and PT activist in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), on Saturday.

“I ask these types of people, for consistency, to change sides and support the left, which has an undeniable history of violent episodes,” he continued in the same vein, without naming names.

According to the police report registered with the Civil Police of Foz, prison guard Jorge José Guaranho invaded Marcelo Arruda’s birthday shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro!”. The party had as its theme a tribute to former president Lula.

Bolsonaro continued, in the publication, accusing “the other side” of stabbing, destroying property, protecting terrorists and dehumanizing people with labels.

“To say that these and many other violent acts are not, but decontextualized phrases that encourage violence, is to attack people’s intelligence. Neither the worst nor the most misused force of expression will be more serious than concrete and recurring facts”, he wrote.

The president ended by saying that he hopes that the “authorities will seriously investigate what happened and take all appropriate measures, as well as against slanderers who act like vultures who try to harm him 24 hours a day”.