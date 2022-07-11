Fred, Fluminense’s idol, talks about his eye disease and reveals he has labyrinthitis | Fluminense



Fred at a press conference after his farewell – Leonardo Brasil/Fluminense FC

Published 07/10/2022 10:35 | Updated 7/10/2022 1:28 PM

Rio – Last Saturday (09) was exciting for Fluminense fans. In a crowded Maracanã, the club secured the victory over Ceará, and said goodbye to Fred, one of its biggest idols. At the press conference after the match, Dom commented on diplopia, a vision problem that has been bothering him since 2020, and forced his retirement.

“In my debut (for Fluminense), the ball was left in the small area. I was standing still, I was going to score a goal with a bicycle, but I punctured the ball. , I wanted some help.” I took a friend’s doctor to my house, when he saw my neck drooping he said: “That’s an eye.” He took me to Dr. Andrea Zin, and then I had that surgery. , I had a grade eight injury, in a muscle behind the eye. I operated and I was fine. I played Libertadores, Brazilian, it’s ok. Now it’s back”, said Fred, before adding:

“I went back to the doctor and it’s grade three. She said: “Fred, what’s your schedule? Because for normal life you live well. The problem is sudden movement, bumping into, turning”… I chose not to operate, because it’s not operative, and I said I was going to confirm my retirement. But it coincided with Diniz’s arrival. He did everything for me to stay, but I got everyone together and opened the game. I said I was going to stop, I left for 25 days, I needed that rest to see if it would go back to normal or not, and it really didn’t. So I chose to stop”, commented the now former striker.

Still at the press conference, Fred revealed that he also has another health problem. When he was still defending Atlético-MG, in 2017, the player was diagnosed with labyrinthitis.

“In 2017 I was playing for Atlético-MG and I started to feel dizzy. I was in a very good phase, but Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar took me away for a week and a half to do brain tests. who tripped, saw two balls… Brain injury was ruled out. Then I did it in the ear, they noticed that I had labyrinthitis. I was taking sedatives, some things for labyrinthitis. I stayed like that for two and a half years and returned to Fluminense in 2020”, he concluded. Fred.

Now without Fred, Fluminense begins its preparation for the next commitments. Next Tuesday (12), Tricolor faces Cruzeiro, at 21:00 (Brasília time), at Mineirão, in a match valid for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.