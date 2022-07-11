Fred’s First Day as a Retiree: Go Behind the Scenes at EE | fluminense

Fred is light. Despite the party after the game that marked his retirement, in the victory of Fluminense by 2 to 1, last Saturday, at Maracanã, the now ex-player arrived in one piece at Estúdios Globo, just before 10 am this Sunday, for the recording do Esporte Espetacular, on his first day as a retiree. A survivor of the ballad that took place at Maracanã Mais, the stadium’s VIP area, with only employees and guests.

– I slept two hours. It’s worse than turning over,” Fred said.

1 of 5 Fred records video at Esporte Espetacular — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge Fred records video at Esporte Espetacular — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge

Despite the few hours of sleep, Fred arrived full of smiles. He met fans, took pictures, signed shirts. He entered the Esporte Espetacular studio and came face to face with an Ana Maria Braga-style breakfast table. Like a good Minas Gerais man, he went for the cheese bread, accompanied by water. Trying to recover from the late night party, Fred? He guarantees that no, the celebration was light. At 38, maturity is a good thing, especially in the life of a retired man.

On the first day of retirement, Fred had a lot of work. He talked with Bárbara Coelho and Lucas Gutierrez throughout Esporte Espetacular, recorded for other sportv and TV Globo programs.

3 of 5 Fred and Leo Batista at the Esporte Espetacular studio — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge Fred and Leo Batista at the Esporte Espetacular studio — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge

In addition to the recordings, Fred also attended to many people. A queue formed at Globo Studios, on Sunday, with fans looking for an autograph, a photo or even a video for a loved one. All were attended to with the greatest patience.

– Now I’m weightless, without any pressure. I just have to make a video. In a little while I’m going to eat a barbecue – joked the former striker.

And there was no shortage of fun. Known for his irreverence, Fred joked – and a lot – with the presenter of Tá Na Área Magno Navarro, revisiting “cracks” and fun moments from the player’s career. But there was also emotion. When reviewing the bids of last Saturday’s game, the eternal shirt 9 was moved and thanked once again for the affection.

4 of 5 Magno Navarro and Fred at Globo Studios — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge Magno Navarro and Fred at Globo Studios — Photo: Jamille Bullé/ge

About the future, he intends to return to Fluminense, but he doesn’t want to know about work in the short term. He does want to fulfill his dream of going to Maracanã in the stands with his children. But for now, it’s time to enjoy retired life.

Fred talks about feeling after retiring from Esporte Espetacular: “A little lighter”

