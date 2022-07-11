FSB: Lula has 42% of voting intentions, compared to 32% for Bolsonaro

Former President Lula (PT) has 42% of voting intentions, compared to 32% of nominations in favor of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The results are from the new round of the FSB survey, released this Monday 11th.

In third place is Ciro Gomes (PDT), who has moved up one point since the last survey, reaching 9% of voting intentions this Monday. The pedestrian is followed by Simone Tebet (MDB), who has 4%, and André Janones (Avanate), who has 3%.

In the survey this Monday, three other pre-candidates marked 1% of voters’ preference, they are: Felipe D’avila (Novo), Vera Lúcia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (PROS). No other monitored names gathered scores.

It is also important to note that former President Lula also consolidates his leadership in the spontaneous scenario, with a 10 percentage point advantage over Bolsonaro. In this case, PT adds 40% of spontaneous nominations to his name, compared to 30% for the ex-captain. Ciro, in turn, has 3%.

This Monday’s FSB poll also showed that Lula still has a significant advantage over any opponent in an eventual second round. Against Bolsonaro, the former president would win by 53% against 37%. Against Ciro or Tebet, Lula’s advantage would be even greater: 48% to 30% in the dispute with the pedetista and 52% to 27% over the senator.

The survey also monitored two second-round scenarios without the PT’s presence. In the first, Bolsonaro’s pre-candidacy is pitted against that of Ciro Gomes, who would beat the former captain by 48% to 38%. In the second, Tebet appears with a small advantage over the current president, winning the dispute by 42% to 40%.

To arrive at the results, 2,000 voters were heard between the 8th and 10th of July. The survey’s margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.

See the full survey:

