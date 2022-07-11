Futures Ibovespa drops more than 1%, with caution on US inflation; euro is at par with the dollar

The Ibovespa futures operates lower in the first trades of the week, in line with the premarket in New York, as well as the stock exchanges in Europe and Asia. Although Monday’s agenda (11) brings few indicators, investors remain cautious as they wait for new inflation data in the United States. Meanwhile, Covid 19 cases rise again in China, increasing the risk of new ones lockdowns.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Wednesday and should show an acceleration of the price hike, which increased 1% in May compared to April and should have a monthly increase of 1,000. 1% in June, according to the Refinitiv consensus.

For the producer price index (PPI), which comes out on Thursday (14), the average of the projections points to a high of 0.8%.

Wall Street is also waiting for the second quarter earnings season to begin. PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines are expected to release their results tomorrow and Wednesday. But the second quarter balance sheet season in the United States officially begins on Thursday (14), with the results of the banks.

The prices of commodities retreat, which could weigh against the Ibovespa in today’s business. Concerns about a global recession and Covid-19 restrictions in China hit the demand outlook. Ore prices also decline.

At 9:26 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was down 1.16%, at 100,230 points.

The commercial dollar rose 1.17%, to R$5.329 in purchases and R$5.330 in sales. The dollar futures for August rose 1.46% to R$5.366. Abroad, the US currency and the euro are close to par (1 to 1).

Futures interest operates higher: DIF23, +0.05 pp, at 13.83%; DIF25, +0.13pp to 13.10%; DIF27, +0.10 pp, at 12.98%; and DIF29, +0.10 pp, at 13.13%.

In New York, Dow Jones futures were down 0.5%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were down 0.63% and 0.79%, respectively.

European markets retreat in today’s session (11), as investors brace for more US inflation data this week.

Investors in the UK will be watching developments around political uncertainty in the country after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he would step down as leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson said he would remain in office as long as a successor was found. Eleven Conservative lawmakers announced their leadership proposals over the weekend.

The main Asian stocks closed lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index tumbled about 3% after news broke that China had imposed fines on heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba for failing to comply with antitrust rules on disclosing transactions, according to Reuters.

Actions in Hong Kong also echoed news that nearly all commercial and industrial companies in Macau will close for a week in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Japan was an outlier on the continent, buoyed by the prospect of administrative, fiscal and economic stability, after the ruling coalition expanded its majority in an upper house election.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“Another week of uncertainty for the index in the region of 100,000 points. As a strong support has been broken, the non-continuity of the movement could be a sign of weakness to return to work on the previous sideways. But as it hasn’t been able to show counter-strength (buy) yet, it could also just be a correction of the last dip that broke the stretched support. We continue to wait for this consolidation to break for a better definition.”

Dollar

“Friday’s bar shows a change in behavior and a possible longer correction of the uptrend. Next intermediate support is at R$5,220 and resistance at R$5,500.”

