“Gay was used as a ladder”

Nany People arrives with the ninth season of Vai Que Cola on Globo this Sunday (10), right after Fantastic. To OnScreen, the actress talks about her character on the sitcom, advances new projects and remembers how Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021) made his career happen. “If they weren’t invited to work, he invented his projects and he handled it wonderfully. He enabled a new way of making humor. He took that stigmatized thing he had, the gay that was always used as a ladder. How many years will we have Dona Hermínia as a reference for the emancipated woman and mother?”, he highlights.

The woman from Minas met the comedian in 2011, when the two performed at the same venue in Rio and exchanged experiences backstage. For Nany, it is an honor to participate in Vai Que Cola. “As Bertolt Brecht used to say, any speech to be relevant has to be humorous. We only memorize school subjects with a fun teacher, so Paulo Gustavo was a master. It’s a privilege for me. I was very well received, so I really I get emotional because for me it’s a school. It’s a school where I’m having the privilege of being able to learn by doing. It’s in delivery, live. We rehearse, but when the scene opens, it’s a save yourself who can, and it’s a lot good people, wanting to add”, he points out.

“Although he was already doing A Vila, his fingerprint is there, it’s intrinsic there [no Vai Que Cola]. This project was conceived, it was made, it was credited by him. And everyone who is there too, is very committed to what they do, owner of their embroidery, owner of their scratching, who knows what they are doing. You can’t play there, you have to be. There’s no training, it’s already a warm-up with an official match”, she adds.

In Vai Que Cola, Nany plays Agnes Yolanda, who was once a resident of Méier, but moved to Barra da Tijuca after marrying a general. When she was widowed, the station wagon lost everything and had to go back to the suburbs, but she didn’t give up the pose. Yoyô wants to have everything Dona Jô (Catarina Abdalla) has and doesn’t miss a chance to interfere in the life of the owner of the pension. “That lazy person who arrives, you give her the glass, she already wants the water, the coffee, the sugar and the table set. She’s a figure, she doesn’t have a filter. She’s that annoying neighbor, from whom you can’t see yourself free”, jokes the interpreter, who confesses that she wants to meet the much talked about Méier.

Despite saying that after the pandemic, she prefers not to make many long-term plans, Nany is preparing to record another feature, in addition to waiting for the premiere of the tenth season of Vai Que Cola on Multishow. At Globo, the artist participates in Caldeirão com Mion and Novelei, a project of the station in partnership with YouTube, in which she gives life to Nazaré Tedesco. At the end of this year, she intends to bring her shows, TsuNANY and Nany É Pop! to Portugal.

Vai Que Cola’s ninth season has many cameos

After Miami and Leblon, the residents of Dona Jô’s pension return to their origins in the ninth season of Vai que Cola, which premieres this Sunday (10), right after Fantástico. And the group’s destiny, of course, could not be different: Méier, a traditional neighborhood in the North Zone, in Rio de Janeiro, where it all began. Unprecedented on open TV – the ninth season was shown on Multishow in November last year – the program pays tribute to Paulo Gustavo, several special appearances, and news in the fixed cast.

In addition to Dona Jô, Ferdinando (Marcus Majella), Terezinha (Cacau Protásio), Jessica (Samantha Schmütz), Lacraia (Silvio Guindane), Alejandro (Pedroca Monteiro), Reginel (Luis Lobianco), Sanderson (Marcelo Medici), Bebeto (Maurício Manfrini) and Zélio (Paulinho Serra), new members arrive at the pension.

This is the case of Carolzinha (Jeniffer Nascimento), a young entrepreneur and goddaughter of Terezinha, who knows what she wants with her supermodern and feminist speeches. Kevinho (Nando Rodrigues) is a frustrated ex-soccer player who works at a night watch agency. Meanwhile, Marcelo Medici also returns to the program with another character: the iconic Mãe Jatira, successful in the solo comedy play Cada Um Com Seus Pobrema. In addition, the ninth season will also have special appearances by names such as Gil do Vigor, Jojô Todynho, Kaysar Dadour, Cissa Guimarães, Dudu Azevedo, and Luís Roberto.