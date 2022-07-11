Giro da Saúde: eight-limb baby; anti-hangover pill; medication blackout

If you’ve been on a hustle and barely had time to check out the health and science news last week, don’t worry: we bring you a selection of the top news highlights here on Canaltech! Among them, we have a very rare case of a baby born with two extra pairs of limbs, totaling four arms and four legs, in India. And, even rarer than that, the world has seen, for the first time, a case of “scrotal whistling” reported by a 72-year-old American. See these and other news right now, at Giro da Saúde!

Baby born with four arms and four legs, being compared to deity Lakshmi in India (Image: DegrooteStock/Envato Elements)

A four-armed, four-legged baby was born a week ago in Hardoi, India, with a rather unusual feature: an extra pair of arms and another pair of legs, all attached to its stomach. The congenital condition is known in the medical literature as polymelia, and it is quite rare.

Most children with polymelia have around five limbs, with just one extra. In the case of the eight-limbed baby, the extra arms and legs could not necessarily be used during his lifetime. Due to the religion of the locals, the baby was considered a “miracle”: he was cited as a reincarnation of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who represents fortune – and also has four arms.

Hangover pill has controversial data (Image: BrianAJackson/Envato Elements)

The so-called anti-hangover pill has been talked about in the last week, but there are probably controversies in the study they did on it. Before talking about the study, let’s remember what the pill is: developed by the pharmaceutical company De Faire Medical and the Pfützner Institute of Science and Health in Germany, the Myrkl pill is a supplement, not a drug, that must be taken at least two hours before the first sip of alcohol. It is sold online in the UK, and a box of 30 capsules costs £30.

Although everything seems functional and promising, a small study, with only 24 volunteers, caused discussions on the internet and also in the academic and scientific circles. That’s because the volunteers consumed an amount of alcohol considered low to be compared with a night of drinking: just two drinks. This means that, according to experts, more complex studies must be developed to prove the effectiveness of the supplement. Another issue is the fact that the study is financed by the Myrkl manufacturer itself.

Drug shortages in pharmacies worry Brazilians (Image: freestocks.org/Pexels)

The lack of medicines in Brazilian pharmacies and hospitals is causing concerns and numerous complaints on social media. The difficulty in finding basic medicines such as painkillers, antiallergic and antibiotics has left many people in despair when it comes to treating a disease.

What happens is that Brazil produces only 5% of the Active Pharmaceutical Input (API) used in medicines and depends on imports to supply all the rest of the demand. According to a report by the Regional Council of Pharmacy of the State of São Paulo (CRF-SP), among the justifications for this blackout in pharmacies would be the unexpected high in demand, supplier failures and very high prices. In terms of production, other variants should still be considered, such as the rise in the dollar, fuel and energy, which raises the general price.

Pneumoscrotum: Past illness and wound originated world’s first case of scrotal whistling (Image: AtlasComposer/Envato)

A 72-year-old man reported what medicine says is the first case of scrotal whistling on the planet. The case gained international media after the American underwent surgery for epididymitis, in which it was necessary to open an incision in the scrotum to carry out the treatment. With a history of pneumothorax and reporting shortness of breath, the man literally breathed through the incision in his scrotum, causing a whistling noise. The condition of pneumoscrotum (air in the scrotum) in itself is rare, but a case in medicine has never been reported in which air escapes from the region to the point of forming sounds.

The wound was allowing air from the pneumothorax to escape the patient’s abdominal compartment, in a unique case combining lung problems with the rest of the body. After examinations, the medical team found that not only the chest, but also the abdomen, perineum and entire scrotum of the patient were filled with air.

A treatment was performed, with the insertion of a tube on each side of the man’s body and small subcutaneous air drains, which allowed to take the air out of the man’s lungs and the tissues under the skin. However, the air in the groin and thighs was a little more insistent, and the patient must undergo a second scrotal surgery to remove it.

Autogenous stool transplantation could rid us of diseases like Parkinson’s and diabetes in the future (Image: twenty20photos/envato)

You’ve certainly heard of preserving stem cells to use them in our favor in the future, right? Well, now scientists are debating the possibility of preserving stool samples for use in old age, with the aim of treating the gut microbiome of anyone who develops a disease.

The gut microbiome is nothing more than a vast array of bacteria, viruses, fungi and protozoa very well diversified. Their activity is very beneficial for the body, and altering the intestinal flora can be harmful to the body. Some scientific evidence associates these changes with a higher incidence of asthma and diabetes and even Parkinson’s, for example.

With stool transplantation, the scientists aim to “rejuvenate the human gut microbiome through stool banking and autologous fecal microbiota transplantation, i.e., collecting stool samples from hosts at a younger age, when they are in optimal health, and cryopreserve the samples in a stool bank for the future use of the donors”, in order to avoid some diseases that, today, are already related to the alteration of this microbiota. However, although the idea seems good, there are still many studies that prove it. One of the issues that still need to be debated, for example, is the possibility of restoring the gut microbiota of people living in industrialized societies.

