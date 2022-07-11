Global stocks fall ahead of US results and inflation data; Covid in China and more market affairs today

Most Asian markets closed with a low, the same direction of operation of the NY index futures and European stock exchanges this Monday (11), as investors wait for the start of the balance sheet season for large companies and the main inflation data in the US. , on the heels of a strong employment report from the world’s largest economy.

The June Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released on Wednesday and should show an acceleration of the price hike, which increased 1% in May compared to April and should have a monthly increase of 1,000. 1% in June, according to the Refinitiv consensus.

PepsiCo and Delta Air Lines release their results between Tuesday and Wednesday. But the second quarter balance sheet season in the United States officially begins on Thursday (14), with the results of the banks.

In China, concerns about Covid are growing, with information that Shanghai has discovered a new subvariant of the omicron.

In Brazil, the PEC dos Auxílios, which should cost the government R$ 41 billion, should be voted on tomorrow (12) in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies.

With the end of the strike by Central Bank employees, the disclosure of the Focus Report returns to normal. The bulletin with the projections of financial institutions for IPCA, Selic, GDP and exchange rate will be presented at 8:25 am (Brasília time) on Monday (11).

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures operate in negative territory as Wall Street awaits the start of the second quarter earnings season and new inflation data.

A stronger-than-expected jobs (payroll) report on Friday showed that the economic slowdown that worries investors has yet to arrive and boosted investor sentiment.

The payroll, while good for the economy, may encourage the Federal Reserve to continue its aggressive rate hikes in the coming months to combat persistently high inflation.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.54%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.60%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.74%

Asia

Most Asian markets closed in the red, most notably Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which fell about 3% after news broke that China had imposed fines on heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba for failing to comply with antitrust rules. in the disclosure of transactions, according to Reuters.

Actions in Hong Kong also echoed news that nearly all commercial and industrial companies in Macau will close for a week in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Japan was an outlier on the continent, buoyed by the prospect of administrative, fiscal and economic stability, after the ruling coalition expanded its majority in an upper house election.

Shanghai SE (China), -1.27%

Nikkei (Japan), +1.11%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -2.77%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.44%

Europe

European markets retreat in today’s session (11), as investors brace for more US inflation data this week.

Investors in the UK will be watching developments around political uncertainty in the country after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he would step down as leader of the Conservative Party. Johnson said he would remain in office as long as a successor was found. Eleven Conservative lawmakers announced their leadership proposals over the weekend.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.89%

DAX (Germany), -0.95%

CAC 40 (France), -1.03%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.67%

commodities

Crude prices eased earlier this week as investors weighed supply concerns as concerns about a recession or Covid-19 restrictions in China hit demand.

WTI oil, -1.97% at $102.77 a barrel

Brent crude, -1.54% at $105.37 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 3.26% to 741.00 yuan, equivalent to US$110.50

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +0.39% to $20,527.54 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This week’s agenda is full out there, with the Beige Book, inflation indices and the beginning of the earnings season in the US.

Next Wednesday (13) the Beige Book comes out – a summary of the economic situation in the 12 Federal Reserve districts. The document should show the effects of higher interest rates on the US economy.

Also on Wednesday, an important indicator of US inflation comes out: the consumer price index (CPI). The producer price index (PPI) is released on Thursday (14).

Two more indicators of economic activity complete the busy weekly schedule in the United States. On Friday, industrial production and retail sales figures for June will be released.

On Tuesday (12), the performance of the service sector in May comes out. Brazilian retail sales for May will be announced on Wednesday.

A battery of indicators of the Chinese economy will be released next Thursday (14) at night, before the opening of markets in Asia: industrial production and retail sales for June and the most awaited number – the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the second trimester. The numbers promise to shake up business, given China’s importance in the global supply chain.

Brazil

8:25 am: Focus Bulletin

3pm: Trade balance

3. Aid PEC should be voted on tomorrow

The PEC dos Auxílios, which should cost the government R$ 41 billion, should be voted on this Tuesday (12) in the second round of the Chamber of Deputies.

The vote was postponed due to the low number of attendees at Thursday’s session (7).

Bolsonaro asks that crime against PT be “seriously investigated”

Municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, 50, was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday when he was celebrating his birthday in Foz do Iguaçu (PR). According to witnesses, the party was invaded by José da Rocha Guaranho, a federal prison guard and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, who would have invaded the party shouting “Here is Bolsonaro!”.

The PT lamented the death of Arruda, who was a candidate for vice-mayor of Foz do Iguaçu in 2020, and the political violence. “Another dear comrade passed away this morning, a victim of intolerance, hatred and political violence,” said the PT national president, Gleisi Hoffmann, and the national coordinator of the PT’s Public Security sector, Abdael Ambruster, in the note.

“Packed by a hate speech and dangerously armed by the official policy of the current president of the Republic, which daily stimulates confrontation, conflict, attacking opponents, any people maddened by this project of death and destruction are turning into aggressors or murderers. ”, adds the note.

“We demand from the public security authorities effective measures to prevent and combat political violence, and we alert the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court to firmly restrain any and all situations that feed a climate of violent dispute outside the frameworks of democracy and civility.”

NoTwitter, Lula sympathized with Arruda’s family and friends and asked for understanding about Guaranho. “One person, out of intolerance, threatened and then shot him (Arruda), who defended himself and avoided a greater tragedy… My feelings and solidarity with Marcelo Arruda’s family, friends and companions”, tweeted the former president. “I also ask for understanding and solidarity with the relatives of José da Rocha Guaranho”, he added.

Bolsonaro also commented on the episode on social media.

“Regardless of the findings, I republish this message from 2018: We dispense with any kind of support from those who practice violence against opponents. To these types of people, I ask that, for consistency, change sides and support the left, which has an undeniable history of violent episodes,” Bolsonaro said on Facebook.

“May the authorities seriously investigate what happened and take all appropriate measures, as well as against slanderers who act like vultures to try to harm us 24 hours a day,” he added.

Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that the episode shows “what it is like to live in barbarism”.

“The murder of a citizen, during the celebration of his birthday with the theme of the candidate Lula, is the materialization of the political intolerance that permeates the current Brazil and shows us, in the worst possible way, what it is like to live in barbarism”, said Pacheco in the Twitter. “We must all, especially political leaders, fight to combat this hatred, which goes against the basic principles of family life, in society and in a democracy,” he added.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (10), Brazil recorded 45 deaths and 19,228 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 235, an increase of 18% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 55,828, which represents an increase of 3% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 168,031,474, equivalent to 78.22% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,363,035 people, which represents 83.49% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 95,621,311 people, or 44.51% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4)

The Unique Federation of Oil Workers (FUP) reported this Saturday (9) that its 12 unions spread across the country rejected Petrobras’ counter-proposal (PETR4) for a collective bargaining agreement (ACT) and approved an indefinite strike. An official communiqué will be sent on Monday (11), to the management of Petrobras and to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

The FUP reported that the date of a strike has yet to be defined by the federation and that the process is conditioned to the progress of a privatization process of the company by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Voucher (VALE3)

Regarding the article (Cemig accuses Vale of defaulting R$781 million in the electricity sector) published by Valor Econômico, Vale said that it fully complies with the Transaction and Conduct Adjustment Agreement (TTAC) related to the Fundão dam failure and that the TTAC does not provide for direct liability of the

Vale before the Candonga Consortium, Aliança Geração or Cemig for impacts suffered by the stoppage of the Risoleta Neves Hydroelectric Power Plant (UHE) after the Fundão dam collapse.

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6)

Eletrobras (ELET3; ELET6) informed that the shareholding control of Madeira Energia (MESA), the Special Purpose Company (SPE) responsible for hydroelectric plants on the Madeira River, in Rondônia, was changed.

According to the company, its subsidiary Furnas signed the termination of the Madeira Energia Shareholders’ Agreement. With the signature of the aforementioned document, Furnas, which holds 72.36% of MESA’s capital stock, becomes its controlling shareholder.

GetNet (GETT11)

GetNet shareholders approved in an extraordinary meeting on Friday afternoon, 8, the delisting of the card machine company. According to the company, 96.21% of the company’s voting capital voted in favor of the operation, the only agenda for today’s meeting.

On the 6th, Getnet announced that, among the shareholders who voted in advance, electronically, holders of 6.7 million shares expressed their support for the delisting.

Getnet announced in May its intention to go private on B3 and Nasdaq. PagoNxt, the company’s parent company, proposed a price of R$ 4.72 per Unit to buy the outstanding shares in the market. The price is the same with which the company arrived at B3, in February 2021, after a split with Santander, its former controller.

Modal Bank (MODL11)

Banco Modal (MODL11) reported that the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) approved the business combination with XP, without restrictions.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

