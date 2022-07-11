Globo cuts program and enters urgent duty on Bolsonaro

Globo interrupted its programming to talk about Jair Bolsonaro’s health status

It’s not news to the public that watches TV Globo that whenever something impacting happens, an “Urgent Duty” is shown on the schedule. On July 14, 2021, coverage on the president’s health Jair Bolsonaro surprised the public that reverberated on social media.

+ SBT’s favorite presenter gets involved in a gay case and a secret relationship with a man creates chaos

At the time, the politician had intestinal obstruction and had been hospitalized for a few days. Through twitter, the Minister of Communications informed that Bolsonaro would need to be transferred from a hospital to carry out additional tests, so TV Globo quickly began to follow the case and cut its schedule to enter an “Urgent Duty”.

+ Famous exposes fight between Leonardo and Gusttavo Lima and explodes with news of the end of friendship: “Didn’t like it”

In the bulletin, the channel informed the public about what was happening to the president and broke the news about his hospitalization, claiming that he would need to be transferred to São Paulo, in order to better treat his staff: “The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria , just announced on a social network that President Jair Bolsonaro will be transferred to a hospital in São Paulo”, announced the anchor.

Globo star leaves prime time, resigns and accepts Silvio’s proposal on SBT: “Millionaire contract” Married actor from Pantanal is denounced by actress and says he has an affair with a colleague in a soap opera Official: Pantanal heartthrob dies after car crash in RJ and soap opera prepares tribute to the actor

At the time, the “Urgent Duty” interrupted the commercial break of the ‘Afternoon Session’ that showed the film ‘My Pet Monster.’

DUTY WITH BONNER

On July 17, 2007, there was a major accident with the airline TAM and William Bonner started coverage through the “Jornal Nacional”, without an “urgent duty”. The tragedy became a milestone in Brazilian aviation and is still remembered by the public.

“It is 7:07 pm and the TAM hangar, at Congonhas airport, is on fire. You have the images there. The first information is that this fire would have started in a company plane that would be inside the hangar”, said the journalist in “Duty Urgent”.