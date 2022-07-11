Glove of Pedreiro alleges that he did not know the password for bank accounts and reveals the trigger for a fight with Allan Jesus

Prohibited by Justice from being shown in the last week after a request for Allan Jesusthe interview of Mason’s Glove for journalist Roberto Cabrini, from TV Record, aired this Sunday. The influencer, who changed his manager, revealed the problems he had against the former agent and stated that he felt pressured to sign the contract.

– I felt pressured to sign (the contract). I didn’t know what I was signing. They took advantage of (naivety). I trusted a lot, I put a lot of faith in him. When I wanted a lawyer, he said that if I went with a lawyer, he would leave. Then, not knowing what to do, I signed there. He promised he would change my life – commented Iran.

– My house the same way, nothing has changed. Just gave me a television there. I didn’t earn anything, no money. I fell into a trap. I was tricked, to be honest. He promised many things and did nothing. Didn’t let me be me. I thought I would be more relaxed. I just wanted to be happy. I couldn’t take it and I didn’t want to anymore – he amended.

A few weeks ago, the newspaper “Metrópoles” had access to two accounts of Luva de Pedreiro in the bank that had a turnover of R$ 7,500 this year. The low value drew attention due to the influencer’s millions of followers on social networks, in addition to the advertising contracts signed by him, one of them with Amazon Prime Video.

– He did the math, I didn’t even know the password or anything. I can’t read and write, just sign my name. I asked him if there was going to be any money, and he said “Boy, it’s going to fall, be patient, it’s not to focus on money, but on career” – revealed Glova de Pedreiro.

At the end of June, Luva de Pedreiro did a live on social media where he appeared angry and announced that he would take a break from the videos. Days later, however, the influencer reversed the decision. The following week, Iran Ferreira signed with the new entrepreneurs, one of them being the former futsal player Falcão.

– I asked him to go back to Bahia because I was already very stressed. I told him one day that I wasn’t going to post a video because I was tired, then he said he would come to me to “Put everything in order”. Is he my owner to say that? Forcing me to make a video. Then I didn’t like it and that’s when I did the live – he commented.

– He wanted me to be alone for him. I wanted to be with my friends, have fun, be happy. I just wanted to play ball. And I was forbidden by him. He said it was bad for the image. He didn’t want people to see me, he wanted me to be holed up – added the influencer.

