Government extends single ICMS on fuel for 60 days – News









The federal government extended for another 60 days the measure that defines that the rates of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels must be uniform in all states of the country. The decision was published in the Official Gazette this Monday (11).

In June, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça suspended a decision taken by Confaz (National Council for Finance Policy) that allowed each state to charge a different amount of ICMS on diesel and determined that the tax should be fixed taking into account into account the average value of fuel in the last five years.











The measure also obliges Petrobras to provide information on the formation of fuel prices in recent months. When defining the fixed rates, the states cannot increase the proportional weight of ICMS in the formation of the final price to the consumer.











In the decision, Mendonça stated that Petrobras must pay attention to the Constitution and the laws that govern its activity, which includes the principles of transparency, conciliation between free enterprise and the social function of property and consumer protection, in addition to the compliance with the imperatives of national security, the relevant collective interest and its social function.

The resolution also establishes that the rates must be specific per unit of measure adopted and, to the greatest extent possible, selective, due to the essentiality of the product and extrafiscal purposes.