Government is studying the launch of a package for the industry on the eve of the elections | Economy



Automotive sector is among those benefiting from the package of measures – Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil

Automotive sector is among those benefiting from the package of measuresMarcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil

Published 07/09/2022 09:01

Less than three months before the elections, the Jair Bolsonaro government intends to launch a package of measures to encourage industry, with tax simplification and incentives for investments in the productive sector. Among the initiatives is a decree to encourage investments in the purchase of machinery and equipment, via tax incentives for accelerated depreciation. Today, a company can deduct from the Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) the investment in machinery and equipment, but this deduction is in installments and can take up to 20 years, depending on the equipment purchased. Through the decree, the government promises the deduction in a single year.

The expectation is that the publication will be made next month, with validity of five years. With the measure, the government expects companies to have more cash on hand to accelerate investments. Companies in the extractive industry (with the exception of coal), transformation (with the exception of tobacco), electricity and gas and sanitation and construction companies would benefit.

Tax simplification

Another proposal under study is the simplification of tax payments in industrial sectors. The measure provides for the suspension of tax collection by companies that make up the production chain and collection concentrated on the last link. The proposal will benefit the automotive, machinery and electronics industries.

The government also wants to stimulate the production of semiconductors. The proposal foresees the exemption of the chain and the payment of taxes only in the commercialization of the final product. The expectation is that the measure will be published in August, and the actions with a tax impact will be valid from 2023.

In addition, the import and export process will be simplified, with factory inspections, without the need to open boxes to check chips or raw materials. The MP will also facilitate the issuance of visas for foreigners to work in Brazil and regulate teleworking abroad.

The package still needs to be analyzed by the Civil House and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU), including to assess possible conflicts with the electoral law. If any non-compliance with the rule is identified, the publication of the decree would be postponed to November.