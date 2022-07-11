Grazi Massafera has a muscular body and toned thighs that stand out: “Hot”

Leaving the web in shock, Grazi Massafera sports a muscular body worthy of a bodybuilder in clicks only in a bikini

This Sunday (10), the actress Thank you Massafera broke the internet by flaunting his muscular body in clicks in which he appears only in a bikini.

At 40, the artist took advantage of the sunny day to renew her tan and, of course, made a point of registering her powerful curves. It turns out that what stole the show were the obvious muscles in his body.

“Showing off my sunny day“, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In addition to the sequence of photos, the blonde also published a video in which she appears checking her shape in front of the mirror. In the images, the large buttocks, the toned thighs and the healed belly stand out.

The fans, of course, drooled a lot. “Receive, Brazil“, said an admirer. “Too sexy“, commented another. A third highlighted: “I was not prepared for this“.

FRIENDS!

the presenter Angelica made a point of celebrating her friend’s birthday Thank you Massafera on the social networks.

On the date that the famous turns 40, the blonde published a series of clicks that show a very close friendship between the two and left a super statement to the actress.