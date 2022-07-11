Grazi Massafera has an exposed relationship with the singer and assumes: “Girlfriend”

Grazi Massafera decided to show off her body and ended up winning praise from a woman

Thank you Massafera has been quite active on her social media. So much so that this Sunday, July 10, the cat decided to share a sequence of clicks where she appears in a bikini and showing her fully defined body. The records garnered a lot of praise.

“Sporting my sunny day”, wrote Grazi Massafera in the caption of the publication. The comments yielded a lot. Mainly, the ones made by Juliette, former participant of BBB21. The singer decided to show her admiration for the actress, but ended up exceeding herself.

That’s because Juliette, possibly in jest, ended up manifesting a love interest in Grazi Massafera. In this way, she decided on three comments in the publication of the actress. “That’s disgusting”, initially commented the paraibana when she came across the photo.

“Date with me,” Juliette said at another point. In this one, Grazi Massafera made a point of answering and even released a “now”. In addition, the ex-BBB also fired: “My girlfriend’. In fact, the famous was not the only one who surrendered to the beauty of the actress. The post already has more than 16,000 comments.

warm night of love

Grazi Massafera was present on Sunday night, June 12, from Domingão as a guest judge of Dança dos Famosos. At the time, the actress ended up having her intimate victim wide open on television and an embarrassing moment was shown all over Brazil.

It all started when Luciano Huck decided to show a testimonial from a friend of the actress. The woman then decided to remember a night of wild sex that Grazi Massafera starred in at her home. The actress was at the beginning of a relationship and took the suitor to her colleague’s residence to have a moment alone.

“Suddenly, I hear a noise: ‘Boom’. I took the phone and said: ‘Friend, is everything okay? Or do you want me to call the police?’ She must have done some ‘performance’ and made a noise”, fired the friend. When the camera cut again to Grazi Massafera, the famous couldn’t hide her shame.

The actress did not prolong the subject further: “I thought it was going to evolve. I won’t tell. Never mind. Thank you, friend, for preserving. Can’t tell, what time is the program? Let’s leave it for later.” Luciano Huck even tried to take more things out, but it didn’t happen: “What was the noise? Ah, I’m very curious now.”