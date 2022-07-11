Group from Vale do Taquari gets stuck in Chilean customs due to blizzard

A group of residents of Vale do Taquari have been stuck at Chilean customs since Saturday (9) due to a blizzard that hits the region. According to the local press, an intense storm, with snow and rain, closed the passage in the Cristo Redentor International Pass, between Chile and Argentina, about 2,100 km from the Taquari Valley. About 300 vehicles would be at the scene, including several truck drivers from Rio Grande do Sul.

The group from the region is made up of 34 people, 29 of whom are elderly. Most of the members of the tour are residents of Teutônia, and another seven would be from Estrela.

According to reports from a resident of Estrela who is part of the group, until Sunday night (10) the “situation was very complicated”. According to Gerson Henrich, until then Brazilians could not shower or eat properly. “The toilets are precarious, there is no food, water and fuel are running out. We stayed inside a shed, while the Argentines and Chileans were accommodated, with blankets, inside a pavilion and are having access to food. Today, at least we were able to buy a snack, which is what is on the shelf. But they sell many other things. We have been since Saturday lunch without a meal,” he reports.

In a new contact with the report of Rádio Independente on Monday morning (11), Henrich reported that the Chilean army arrived at the scene on Sunday night and improved the situation in relation to food. ” Everything has changed. They served us a sandwich and then picked us up from the buses and plucked us up to eat a meal. There was soup, rice and a chicken for each one”, he explains.

In addition to having the air conditioning on to warm travelers, buses that are parked need to keep the engine running so that it does not freeze. “Most of the time we are inside the bus to take advantage of the air conditioning, but I don’t know how long the fuel will last,” says Henrich.

The members of the group would have managed to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil (Itamaraty), but the government also does not have access to the site because of the closed roads.

On the morning of this Monday (11) machines were working to remove snow from the road, aiming at trafficability. However, there is still no forecast of traffic clearance at the site, as well as an estimate of how long the fuel will last.

Travelers left Vale do Taquari last Wednesday (6). The group passed through Mendoza (Argentina), was on its way to Santiago, where it would stay for four days and then return to Mendoza and, finally, to the Taquari Valley.

Text: Ricardo Sander

